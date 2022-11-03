￼ ZANU PF lives true to its ethos

AN analysis of the ZANU PF 7th National People’s Congress which ended on Saturday, shows us how the revolutionary Party has kept true to the character bequeathed to it during the liberation struggle.

For a start, the people went to war because they wanted democracy. That is why their battle cry was ‘one person one vote’.

Remember during colonial rule, there was outright segregation, where the right to vote was determined by skin colour and wealth.

A major victory of the liberation struggle was the granting of all adults the right to vote. As ZANU PF prepared for its Congress, its members were given the right to vote for their candidates from ward level right up to provincial level and party organs

The endorsement of the President and First Secretary as the sole candidate was a culmination of a consultation process which involved all tiers of the party. These included the War Veterans League, Youth League, Women’s League and the Main Wing.

The democratic involvement of the party members qualified it to be a party of the people for the people. Thus the party leadership has a binding obligation to fulfil the aspirations of the people who entrusted their faith in them.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa could not have put it better when he said:

“ZANU PF has an onerous covenant with the people of Zimbabwe…” At the Congress the party’s First Secretary pointed out that ZANU PF, as a mass party, welcomes everybody. Those who might have left for one reason or other are always welcome back.

Even those who belong to different political parties have a place in ZANU PF. He warned those who wanted to keep others out for self-preservation. It is against the spirit of ZANU PF to keep someone out for fear that he/she might take your position.

That is why we have seen old warhorses like Flora Buka, Francis Nhema, James Makamba, Nicholas Goche and Jonathan Samukange, among others back in the fold.

We have also witnessed the posthumous granting of hero status to James Chikerema and Ndabaningi Sithole.

This helps explain ZANU PF’s policy of engagement and re-engagement. ZANU PF welcomes all regardless past differences.

One area ZANU PF is very good at is forward planning like it did for the just ended Congress. The party is already looking ahead to Vision 2030 of an upper middle-income economy.

The mouth-watering infrastructural development we are seeing is part of the means to an end. The revolutionary party, true to its history, always has something to show for its achievements.

Even during the liberation war the party would announce liberated areas from time to time.

The infrastructural development it has effected countrywide so far in the form of clinics, schools, roads, hospitals and dip tanks, among others are there for all to see. All this is in line with its policy of living no one and no place behind – the theme of the 7th Congress.

And this is despite the illegal punitive sanctions.

The resilience of the ZANU PF Government, in the face of these illegal sadistic measures is something to marvel at. In spite of illegal sanctions, we have gone ahead using our own resources building the country ‘brick by brick and stone upon stone’.

“Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakhwa ngabanikazi,” has become the country’s byword. The smooth organisation and peace that prevailed at the ZANU PF 7th National People’s Congress is synonymous with the situation that is in the country. After all the overriding function of a government is to maintain law and order.

This, the ZANU PF Government has always achieved. Of course, there may be occasions when there can be differences within ZANU PF, be it in the Politburo, Central Committee or Congress, it is natural. But it seems what they finally agree to collectively becomes binding.

Democratic centralism thrives in this revolutionary party. No wonder the just-ended 7th National People’s Congress was such a resounding success.