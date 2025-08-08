45 years on: Zimbabwe still stands tall

AS Zimbabwe continues to economically redeem itself, we must not forget that these efforts are steeped in the inalienable bond of the masses to the land. Yet this is a story that was not birthed in 2000 when the country embarked on its heroic and historic Land Reform Programme. Its enduring footprints are etched in the fi rst forms of resistance to colonialism in what we now call the First and Second Chimurenga.

Today, the occupation force, after plundering our land and heinously killing our people, now desperately withholds the remains of our heroes and heroines of that valiant resistance supposedly as trophies of war but in reality, it is a suppression of our spirituality as a country and as a people. The diplomatic push by our Government for those remains to be repatriated back home is a sign of a nation now conscious of its destiny.

A country that disconnects from its spiritual past is a country that has lost its spiritual compass — for it is the past and the present that determine our future. This irrefutable truth is known to the enemy. For our prosperity as a nation, this repatriation is imperative. The country entered into the historic month of August buoyed by innumerable successes, both locally and internationally, fi rmly asserting its long desired position on the cusp of greatness and as a key global economic player. This is the month where we honour and celebrate our heroes; where we take time to introspect on the path that has taken us this far on our journey to our tomorrow.

This is the same agonising month where the cruel Rhodesian army inflicted one of their many genocides on the people of Zimbabwe at Nyadzonia on August 9 1976. They maliciously called the attack ‘Operation Eland’ when they destroyed a camp sheltering innocent civilians and brutally murdered more than 1 000 of them in Mozambique. This, too, is the month where our farmers, most of whom benefi tted from the Land Reform Programme, begin preparations for the summer cropping season. Once again forecasts of yet another rain-filled period are in the offi ng. We divert and focus on trending issues.

First was the rather unexpected but precise endorsement of the Zimbabwean story by the Vice-President of Botswana, Ndaba Gaolathe, who said, on July 26, that his country would draw inspiration from Zimbabwe in order to economically empower its people.

Vice-President Gaolathe was addressing the Botswana Parliament when he made that declaration. This is the same Botswana in which the opposition won the elections on a pan-Africanist ticket. But, certainly not with our opposition in Zimbabwe which believes that our salvation will only come from our erstwhile colonisers and claims partnerships with every opposition party in Africa.

The Senegal example should also serve as a sobering lesson on what opposition politics is, and should be, about. “You also ask about the recent relations with Zimbabwe in particular and Namibia, and I want to say to you, that there is so much that this country can actually learn from Zimbabwe,” said VP Gaolathe. “And I will give you an example.

Do you know that Zimbabwe is the only African economy at some stage to have achieved a manufacturing base of 30 percent of GDP? “That is the standard of Western countries. We have a lot to learn from the Zimbabweans. Do you have any idea of how they have been able to lift the productivity of their agriculture and diversify their agriculture for export, tobacco, maize? “They have done what most African countries have not been able to do.”

The success story of our agriculture manifests itself in the records set by benef i ciaries of the land reform. With a record high of 200 million kilogrammes of tobacco having been reached mainly by the much touted white former commercial farmers in 2000 when land reform was initiated, that record has been broken on numerous occasions by black farmers. This 2025 tobacco season has seen farmers delivering 350 million kilogrammes of the golden leaf. A new target of 360 million kilogrammes has been set for the next season.

Government had initially set a target of 300 million kilogrammes by 2025 under the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan (TVCTP) and NDS 1. While VP Gaolathe was showering praises, another businessman from South Africa, Ernst Roets, was reminding the world that Zimbabwe is a safe investment destination.

White South Africans, he said, feel safer in Zimbabwe than in their country. With South Africa set to be slapped with illegal economic sanctions by the US President Donald Trump’s administration, the same way Zimbabwe was placed under sanctions by Western countries, Government officials told this publication that they have been inundated with calls from top South African businessmen who want to invest in Harare. And so the story goes: While our clueless opposition are busy lambasting our Government, the outside world is seeing opportunities. Let those with ears listen.