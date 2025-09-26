66 years under US Embargo….its to let Cuba live.

By Fortune Madondo

SINCE 1992, the UN General Assembly (UNGA), 33 years ago to date, adopted a resolution demanding an end to the embargo against Cuba.

Year in, year out (except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) UNGA has passed a resolution that condemns the embargo, categorically pointing out that “. . . it is a violation of international law”. Sadly, only two countries (the US and Israel) have routinely voted against the resolution. After the Cuban revolution of 1959, the then new government led by Fidel Castro embarked on a policy of nationalisation.

As part of the nationalisation process, US’ properties, especially in the energy sector as well as agriculture, were nationalised. This sparked a trade war between Cuba and the US administration. The US went on to impose a total embargo on Cuban trade, initially with exceptions of food and medicine.

The US begun by imposing an arms embargo on Cuba. After the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when Cuba held the then Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) missiles at the height of the Cold War, the US responded by a total embargo, which blockaded the island of Cuba, leading to the current, long-standing embargo. The then President of the US, John F. Kennedy, formally promulgated the comprehensive trade embargo against Cuba in 1962.

The embargo restricted trade with Cuba, placing the island under the purview of the Commerce and Treasury Departments. The embargo on Cuba has seen many shifts here and there, sometimes intensif ied or relaxed, depending on the US administration of the day. However, the Republican administrations, Cuban embargo tends to be tightened while being loosened under Democrats administrations.

But by and large the embargo has remained intact and in place over a period spanning 60 ister, the damage done to Cuba by the embargo has been tremendous. According to him, financial damage to Cuba since the years, making it the longest enduring embargo ever on any country.

Under the Barack Obama administration, the Democrats administration worked towards loosening some of the travel and business restrictions on the island of Cuba. A period described as the ‘Cuban thaw’ in Cuba-US relations. Generally, this was basically a period of improved relations between Havana and Washington. When the Republican administration of Donald Trump was in power, it implemented what it termed a ‘total pressure’ policy against Cuba in 2017. This administration tightened the screws of the US embargo on Cuba.

It banned certain remittances and created a litany of obstacles for tourism, among a raft of other measures. Under the Democrats administration of Joe Biden, US adopted an ‘dease up pressure’ policy. Though the trend towards restrictions generally continued, efforts to ease the embargo were mooted and discussed. The embargo remains in place and is being reinforced by the Trump administration.

A return to ‘total pressure’ policy against Havana is the new reality for Cuba. In July 2025, Trump signed a memorandum which meant imposition of more tighter restrictions on Cuba. It is a move that is reversing some of the measures introduced by the Biden administration to ‘ease up pressure’ on the island country. The White House banned American tourists from going to Cuba and opposed calls by international organisations (UN) to end the economic embargo on Cuba. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said the memorandum “. . . strengthens the aggression and economic blockade that punishes the whole Cuban people and is the main obstacle to our development . . .” However, the tightened US embargo on Cuba has raised discussions on the policy’s effectiveness as well as its human rights implications.

According to the Cuban Foreign Minblockade was imposed some 62 years ago amounts to US$1,499 trillion, considering the US dollar value against the gold price. During the last 18 years of the blockade, Cuba has lost US$2,52 trillion.

A total of 184 countries on 23 June 2021, voted in favour of a resolution demanding the end of the US economic blockade on Cuba, for the 29th time or year in a row since 1992, with the US and Israel voting against. This has been repeated over and over again, with only minor modifications of abstaining states. Parrilla pleaded with the UNGA: “Let Cuba live; let Cuba live in peace,” calling the blockade: “. . . a flagrant, massive and systematic violation of the human rights of our people . . . the most encompassing, comprehensive and longest-standing system of unilateral coercive measures ever applied against any country.”

The Cuban embargo is a message or an attempt to send an intimidatory message to the rest of the world that: “. . . any nation daring to firmly defend it’s sovereignty and to build it’s own future will pay a price for that rebelliousness”. according toParrilla. “The yearly resolutions demonstrate that some member-states have a blatant lack of respect. They don’t respect the decisions that don’t suit them.

The immoral, economic, commercial and financial embargo must be lifted immediately.” A representative of Hungary, speaking for the EU, said that lifting the Cuban embargo could make economic reforms more effective and facilitate the opening of the Cuban economy for the benefit of the Cuban people.

“The (US) embargo and connected measures do not contribute to promoting these aims. On the contrary, they impede their achievement,” said Hungary’s EU representative, on 30 October 2024. “The Cuban people have the right to participate in global economy, free from restrictive measures.”

The continued blockade on Cuba is not just about one island country of Cuba. It is both a warning and an opportunity. On one hand, it is a warning to all nations that dare to resist paternalistic imperial dictates that they will suffer the consequences if they dare challenge the imperial world order.

On the other hand, it is also an opportunity to learn from the island of Cuba; learning how to live, how to survive in spite of and despite any forms of sanctions from the imperial West. Despite the decades long blockade, Havana has striven along with a stubborn resistance against imperial machinations.

Countries which face hostile sanctioning or some sort of embargo or blockade from the West surely will and should learn one or two tricks from Cuba, tap from their resilience, determination and experiences. With the Global South increasingly rejecting Washington’s unilateralism and embracing multipolarity, Cuba is a template to tap from.

Cuba stands tall as a symbol of resistance, a reminder that sovereignty is non-negotiable. For Africa, Cuba’s defiance of US machinations is revolutionary. Cuba is both an inspiration and a challenge — an inspiration because it proves that imperialism can be resisted, and a challenge because it reminds us to fortify our own struggles for sovereignty, unity, self-determination and economic emancipation.

As Michael Reid, 2017 puts it: “After six decades of vinegar, it is finally time for Washington to switch to honey and forge a diplomatic and productive relationship with Havana”. Continuance of imposition of Cuban embargo is now unproductive and cruel.

For the so-called punishment is affecting lives of ordinary people. For example, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “. . . the cargo carrier of Columbia-based Avianca Airlines declined to carry the donation of 100 000 face masks and 10 COVID-19 diagnostic kits because its major shareholder is a US-based company subject to the trade embargo on Cuba,” observed M. Weissenstein, 2020.

The Cuban embargo, born from the 1960s Cold War era hostilities, no longer has a place in the current 21st century global realities. For Africa, Asia and the Caribbean, Cuba’s stand against unnecessary and inhumane blockade aimed at sucking out life and dignity of Cuba and Cubans is a call to deepen solidarity, reject false narratives and resist imperialism in all its forms. The fight for Cuba, against the US embargo is a fight for Cuba’s survival; a fight for sovereignty not only for Cuba but all of the Global South.

It is also our fight as Africa. The task ahead is clear: Unite, resist and build a new world order founded not on imperial domination but on equality, justice and mutual respect for all. All nations should be allowed to live in peace, in freedom, enjoying their sovereignty, with their self-determination intact. And Cuba is, and remains, a symbol of that! For now, all of the Global South and the whole world should be chanting and demanding: Let Cuba live!