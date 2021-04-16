A day that binds Zimbabweans

APRIL 18 2021 is Zimbabwe’s Independence Day.

It is a day that binds all Zimbabweans.

The past 41 years must teach us that as a nation, we can’t be consumed by petty differences.

We must be united in our common interests.

As a nation, we must fight for our right to live and to coexist.

And as we come together as one, our Independence Day must no longer be known as a Zimbabwean holiday, but as the day when all realise that Zimbabwe is bigger than a political party.

By the same strength, we must strive to govern in the best interest of our nation and, above all, our people.

It gives us great pleasure to know that all Zimbabweans, local and abroad, are slowly outgrowing selfish and immature politicking.

On April 18, the youth of Zimbabwe must feel the special pride of being citizens of a free nation.

We gratefully remember our freedom fighters and martyrs whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent nation.

Our visionary leaders brought together a diversity of world views to forge a common national spirit.

They were committed to the cause of liberating Zimbabwe from oppressive foreign rule and securing the future of her children.

Their thoughts and actions shaped the identity of Zimbabwe as a modern nation.

Zimbabwe must swim in the self-evident truths; that all men are created equal and that their Creator endows them with certain inalienable rights, including ‘life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’.

Without the assurance that blood would be shed in her defence, Zimbabwe very well may have remained lifeless.

We are fortunate that our heroes became the guiding light of our freedom movement.

Taking from where former President Robert Mugabe left, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has forged ahead.

Troubled by social strife, economic problems and climate change, Zimbabweans sought relief in President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe rejoices in seeing the younger generations re-discover the purpose to live and to be in Zimbabwe.

Sadly, Independence Day celebrations this year will be rather restrained.

The reason is obvious.

The whole world is confronted by a deadly virus (COVID-19) which has disrupted all activities and exacted a heavy toll.

It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic.

It is, however, encouraging to note that President Mnangagwa, while anticipating the tremendous challenge, responded effectively and timely.

For a country so vast and diverse, with high population density, meeting this challenge required effort.

People also supported whole-heartedly.

With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of lives. This is worth emulating by the wider world.

Zimbabwe has become one of the countries which has shown serious commitment in vaccinating its vulnerable without discrimination.

The Government of President Mnangagwa eloquently explains why our founding fathers would not only seek but demand independence from the Crown in London.

The spirit of freedom will prevail wherever detractors will be.

Our youth are willing to stand up and face freedom’s enemy.

Today, we honour the memory of those who boldly declared independence, by living free — thanks to those who continue to show the bravery and selflessness required to keep us that way.

Zimbabwe and it’s leadership are indebted to doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been working continuously at the forefront of our fight against this virus.

Unfortunately, many of them, including our Ministers ambassadors, soldiers and many more, have lost their lives to the pandemic.

They are our national heroes.

They might not be at the Heroes’ Acre, but they remain our national heroes.

All COVID-19 warriors deserve praise.

They go much beyond the call of duty to save lives and ensure essential services.

With very limited resources, they stood their ground for us as a nation and as a people.

Health workers, members of the pandemic management teams, police, providers of various services, Government employees, social service organisations and generous citizens have been scripting inspiring stories of courage and selfless service.

They risked, and continue to risk, their own lives to save others.

Amid such onslaughts of disasters, it is gratifying to see all sections of society coming together to help those in distress through the leadership of President Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe is 41 for a reason.

The new dispensation has given Zimbabweans a new beginning.

