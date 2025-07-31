A defining victory for Zim

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s address at the recent Summit of Liberation Movements in South Africa was not just a speech, it was a clarion call to memory, action and ideological recalibration. In a world increasingly defined by neo-colonial encroachment, economic manipulation and cultural dilution, his remarks pierced through the diplomatic haze with a raw, unapologetic affirmation — the liberation struggle is not over. It has merely entered a new phase, more complex, more subtle and arguably more dangerous.

Southern Africa’s liberation movements, ZANU PF, ANC, FRELIMO, MPLA, SWAPO and CCM, have a shared history written in blood, sacrifice and unyielding conviction. They emerged from decades of armed resistance against colonial and settler-regimes, representing not just political parties but the very soul of national independence. That historical legitimacy remains unmatched. However, the reality today is stark — legitimacy is no longer inherited. It must be renewed, through delivery, unity and ideological clarity.

President Mnangagwa rightly warned of the rising influence of counter-revolutionary forces. These forces no longer arrive in khaki uniforms or tanks; they come cloaked in economic deals, non-governmental interventions, media narratives and even electoral consultancy. They exploit discontent, feed division and weaponise democratic discourse to weaken the very movements that birthed African democracy. The target is clear; to erode the historical authority of liberation parties and replace it with externally-aligned actors more willing to serve foreign interests than their own people.

Unity and ideological discipline are not optional, they are survival imperatives. These parties must continue drawing inspiration from their founding principles — people-centred development, national sovereignty and pan-African solidarity.

President Mnangagwa’s emphasis on rural development, youth empowerment and innovation is instructive. If liberation movements are to remain relevant, they must become engines of inclusive growth. The liberation struggle was always about dignity, economic , cultural and political self determination. Programmes such as supporting youths in mining and agricultural empowerment schemes, as well as inclusion of women and war veterans in the development agenda, are concrete expressions of that dignity. These are the new battlefronts of liberation.

But even as economic progress is made, the battle for ideological space must not be ignored. Today’s youth, born decades after independence, are more likely to be influenced by TikTok than anything else. Liberation movements must master modern tools of communication, education and engagement. Party schools must be built, to produce politically conscious cadres equipped to navigate globalisation without losing their roots.

Equally critical is regional solidarity. The liberation movements must go beyond rhetorical alliances. They must build practical economic and political networks, common markets, integrated infrastructure, shared digital spaces, and unified advocacy platforms. The call for deeper intra-African trade and a collaborative response to sanctions and global inequality should move from podium promises to implementable frameworks. Africa must stop negotiating from a position of weakness.

One of the most poignant aspects of President Mnangagwa’s address was the call to preserve the liberation heritage. History is not just a relic, it is a weapon. A generation that forgets where it came from is vulnerable to ideological manipulation. Rehabilitating war heritage sites, repatriating the remains of fallen heroes and immortalising liberation luminaries are not acts of nostalgia, they are acts of resistance against historical amnesia.

In sum, President Mnangagwa has challenged not only the counter-revolutionaries but also the liberation movements themselves. The choice is stark; reclaim the revolutionary path and transform it into modern relevance or risk becoming footnotes in a global script written by others. The liberation struggle is not a chapter to be closed. It is a compass that must guide every policy, every decision, every generation. The people’s power, as the President said, must remain secure under the governments of liberation. The revolution must not only be defended, it must be completed.