A first for war veterans  

SOMETHING historic is about to happen in the country.

For the first time veterans of the liberation struggle are set to elect their 40 national leaders who will guide the War Veterans League for the next four years.

The War Veterans League was introduced this year as the ruling Party ZANU PF’s fourth wing. The new dispensation, ably led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa (a war veteran himself), must be commended for recognising the importance of this fourth wing of the Party.

ZANU PF exists because of war veterans and the War Veterans League must be regarded as an invaluable component in the Party.

We, at The Patriot, have always argued war veterans are a vital cog not only in ZANU PF but in Zimbabwe as a whole. We cannot talk about independence without mentioning war veterans.

How do we celebrate the freedom we cherish to date without the mention of war veterans? Most of them were young when they embarked on the difficult journey of fighting for the liberation of Zimbabwe.

Some never returned as they were massacred by the Ian Smith regime in numerous camps that were dotted inside and outside the country. Who still remembers the Kangara Base massacre and the Kamungoma Base massacre?

Many veterans of the liberation war perished at Tembwe, Nyadzonia, Chimoio, Freedom Camp and Mkushi, among other liberation camps.

We talk about those brave sons and daughters of the soil who never returned to their parents. They never said goodbye and to date, they lie in marked and unmarked graves in and around Zimbabwe. Therefore, as veterans of the liberation struggle gather for this historic indaba, Zimbabweans must celebrate with them.

Their experiences during and after the liberation struggle must always be told for they are a source of inspiration to the majority. They went through a torrid time but derived strength in unity and that should be a lesson to the current and future generations. Of course there are some quislings in our midst who do not respect and honour our war veterans.

They are ignorant of the fact that the Western countries they so much worship, like the US and the UK, prioritise their war veterans.

These Western countries take time to honour their war veterans and they value their contribution in the liberation and development of their countries. Why can’t we do the same here? ZANU PF led by example by forming the War Veterans League. Let us then, as Zimbabweans, learn to give recognition where it’s due and let us teach our children to respect and to honour.

The highly successful land reform was spearheaded by war veterans. They decided to take the bull by the horns in the best interests of Zimbabweans.

It must be observed that before the programme, about 4 000 white commercial farmers owned the country’s prime land, but after the programme was implemented, over 400 000 black households acquired land.

The struggle for land was one of the main causes of the liberation war and our war veterans did not disappoint. They took the whiteman head-on and 42 years after independence, they have ensured that the ideals of the liberation struggle are safeguarded. They have ensured that patriotism, unity, peace and development reign in the country.

We wish our war veterans a fruitful conference.