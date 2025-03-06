A market of broken promises

THE newly constructed Mbare Musika market is supposed to be a project signifying progress, an opportunity to modernise vending in Harare’s oldest trading hub. Instead, it seems it will become yet another monument to broken promises, bureaucratic inefficiency and missed opportunities.

When the devastating fire swept through Mbare Musika’s Retail Market late last year, it was more than just a tragedy, it was a chance to rebuild something better. A modern market, designed with foresight and innovation, could have been a game-changer for the thousands of traders who rely on vending to sustain their families. Yet, rather than seize this moment to create a world-class trading hub, the authorities have delivered nothing more than a glorified shed, a lacklustre, uninspired structure that does little to address the longstanding challenges of vending in Zimbabwe.

This failure is not just about poor architecture; it reflects a deeper crisis in urban planning and governance. Harare has long struggled with managing street vending, and past projects like the Sunshine Bazaar have been expensive flops due to poor execution and lack of proper stakeholder engagement. The Mbare Musika project appears to be following the same path.

A glaring example of misplaced priorities is the US$200 000 spent on a trip to Russia to study modern markets. How does such an extravagant expenditure translate into a few steel sheds that look no different from the makeshift structures already in place? The traders and residents of Mbare have every right to question whether this was the best use of public funds. Instead of investing in a revolutionary market space, authorities have chosen a cheap, temporary solution that does not address the vendors’ real needs.

The market’s new design also raises serious concerns about accessibility and affordability. The proposed stall sizes are significantly smaller than the traders were accustomed to, making it difficult for them to operate efficiently. Worse still, reports of ‘politically’ connected individuals being allocated stalls at the expense of those who lost their livelihoods in the fire suggest that corruption is once again undermining genuine efforts at rebuilding.

The notorious problem of space barons, well-connected individuals who control market stalls and sublet them at exorbitant rates remains unaddressed. If past experiences with Mupedzanhamo are anything to go by, the traders who genuinely need these spaces may be pushed out, forced to rent at unsustainable rates while ‘powerful’ individuals profit. The relevant authorties promised transparency in the allocation of stalls, yet many vendors now fear they will be left out in favour of those who have the backing of influential figures.

The question that must be asked is what vision do city planners and relevant authorities have for vending in Harare? Other countries, including South Africa and Kenya, have successfully modernised their markets, integrating technology, proper sanitation, security and efficient management systems. Yet in Zimbabwe, vending remains a struggle, with traders battling poor infrastructure, inadequate waste management, and persistent threats from municipal authorities.

Harare’s markets should be evolving into economic powerhouses that are well-planned, well-managed, and responsive to people’s needs. Instead of half-hearted solutions, authorities must adopt a long-term vision one that prioritises traders’ welfare over political expediency.

The launch of the new Mbare Musika market should be a celebration of progress not a stark reminder of just how far we still have to go.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

