PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called on the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to remain “a formidable, dependable and disciplined force” as they take on expanded national responsibilities that range from defending our sovereignty to combating climate change, driving community development projects and safeguarding the country’s socio-economic progress on the road to Vision 2030.

“ Our rich liberation war heritage must, therefore, embolden you, as the current crop of the Defence Forces, to remain a formidable, dependable and disciplined force. You remain beacons of our nation’s peace, security and socio-economic development. This is well stated in this year’s commemoration theme, which says, and I quote ‘Zimbabwe Defence Forces: Guaranteeing Peace and Stability for the Attainment of Vision 2030’,” said President Mnangagwa.

“ I once again salute the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for their selfless commitment to safeguarding our national i ndependence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests. I, equally, congratulate you for the milestone achievements the ZDF continues to realise towards peace, security and unity in our country , ” he told thousands gathered in Harare for the national commemoration at Rufaro Stadium.

From the newly commissioned Trabablas Interchange, already being hailed as a traffic-flow game-changer, to the rising stability in Zimbabwe’s financial services sector, the country is seeing a coordinated surge where the armed forces, Government m inistries, provincial authorities and private players are converging to unlock growth, modernise infrastructure and deepen social services.

The President underlined that the ZDF is no longer limited to conventional defence.

“ The fast-paced and multi-pronged global developments require that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces spreads beyond the traditional role of defending our national sovereignty and territorial integrity from external military threats. I, therefore, challenge the Defence Forces to continue increasing their capabilities around a wider range of threats, that relate to economic instability, climate change, cyber-attacks, pandemics and terrorism,” he said.

This expanded remit aligns perfectly with the Government’s development blueprint where security is understood not only as the absence of war, but as the presence of functioning infrastructure, stable financial systems, healthy communities and protected livelihoods.

President Mnangagwa’s directive for wider capabilities is grounded in the reality that economic stability and national security are interdependent. Protecting a border from infiltration matters but so does ensuring the roads, bridges, schools, clinics and water systems within that border work.

Economic analyst Go l den Nyambuya said convergence i s critical to achieving sustainable development and that the the Defence Forces a re a critical component to national growth.

“ The Trabablas Interchange in Harare is more than just a traffic solution ; before its completion, traffic bottlenecks cost the city hours of productive time daily. Freight trucks idled in long queues, delivery schedules suffered and urban pollution worsened.

“ Now, the interchange’s smooth traffic flow has cut travel times dramatically. Transporters moving goods have seen immediate cost reductions, while commuters are spending less time on the road and more with their families or at work.

“ Infrastructure like this is built in coordination with civil engineers, financial planners, security experts, and local authorities , all playing their part,” said Nyambuya.

The President praised the ZDF’s role in civil development.

“ In this spirit, I applaud the various initiatives being undertaken by our Forces to provide military aid to civil power. This includes activities with regards to border control and the combating of drug and substance abuse. The role of the ZDF in addressing climate change, and disaster preparedness, is worth commendation. During the last rain season, the involvement of our Forces in search and rescue operations to assist villagers affected by floods brought speedy relief to affected communities.”

The 2025 Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Week, which ran before the national commemorations, showcased this role in action.

“ The 2025 Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Week, which preceded these commemorations saw the handover of various community projects undertaken by the Defence Forces throughout the country. Others are at various stages of completion, including 29 projects in the education sector and four clinics in the health sector, respectively,” President Mnangagwa said.

These projects range from building classrooms in rural schools to constructing clinics that reduce the distance villagers must travel for healthcare. In Buhera, a new registry office built with ZDF support is streamlining birth, death and marriage documentation. In Binga, a veterinary services office block now provides a base for disease control in livestock, a critical factor in protecting rural livelihoods.

Mutasa district’s communal dairy infrastructure, also backed by the Defence Forces, is boosting incomes for smallholder farmers. Traditional courts for chiefs, constructed with military engineering expertise, are reinforcing local governance and dispute resolution systems.

“ With the assistance of the Defence Forces, the country is realising sustainable development. Even if the there is no visible direct correlation, the Defence Forces are aiding the financial services sector which is emerging from a period of volatility with renewed confidence. Tightened monetary policies, combined with structured support for productive lending, are encouraging investment in both public and private infrastructure.

“ Banks are reporting stronger balance sheets and are increasingly participating in infrastructure bonds , some of which directly fund the same public works that Defence Forces help to implement or secure , multiplying their impact on economic activity. This synergy, financial resources meeting engineering capacity and logistical efficiency , demonstrates the convergence of all sectors in the national development agenda,” said Nyambuya.

“ No road, no school, no financial reform succeeds without security. This is why the President’s recognition of the ZDF as “beacons of our nation’s peace, security and socio-economic development” is more than ceremonial.

“ Stable borders ensure trade routes stay open. Quick responses to floods and droughts prevent humanitarian crises. Combating drug abuse keeps communities healthier and workforces productive. Addressing cyber threats protects Government and private sector systems from disruption.Security, in this vision, is not an obstacle to development but the bedrock upon which it stands,” he added.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy. With climate change altering rainfall patterns, the Defence Forces’ role in disaster preparedness from flood evacuations to dam maintenance is increasingly vital.

In the last rain season, ZDF helicopters airlifted stranded villagers in ARDA-Sanyati and delivered grain to communities cut off by swollen rivers in Tugwi-Mukosi. Such interventions prevent loss of life and protect livelihoods, stabilising rural economies in the process.

“ What we are presently experiencing is the Vision 2030 convergence.What is emerging is a model where: infrastructure modernises mobility and trade, finance fuels productive sectors, agriculture adapts to climate realities and the Defence Forces provide the stability, manpower, and specialised skills that tie it all together. The President’s challenge for the ZDF to address ‘ economic instability, climate change, cyber-attacks, pandemics and terrorism ’ reflects a Vision 2030 strategy that sees all sectors as interconnected,” said Nyambuya.