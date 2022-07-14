Agric sector on massive rebound

ZIMBABWE’s foresight as well as its unprecedented bravery in carrying out the land reclamation drive has rang far and wide and is bearing fruit.

And the Second Republic continues to expend its energies on building a healthy Zimbabwe through continued and increased support for agriculture.

The recent commissioning of the Innovation and Agro-industrial Park at Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology shows how we are fully embracing technology in our agricultural activities.

The move will spur the growth of the agricultural sector.

The country’s Land Reform and Resettlement Programme of 2000 remains one of our major milestones in our march towards total emancipation.

While the land reform initiative has attracted the wrath of the embittered West, whose kith and kin held large swathes of prime land prior to the year 2000, the programme has not only empowered and uplifted the lives of millions of Zimbabweans, it has also created a solid base for the physical and psychological wellbeing of the masses.

And the success of the programme is there for all to see.

With all the dams that are being constructed, with all the support schemes being availed, success is certain.

Soon we shall have a thriving agro-industry anchored on massive production from beneficiaries of the land reform programme who have done well under constraining circumstances wrought by the illegal economic sanctions.

For Zimbabwe, the programme is achieving its intended target of capacitating the masses, empowering and giving them a sustainable livelihood.

We hope our fellow brothers and sisters on the continent will also give their people fertile land stolen from their ancestors.

Zimbabwe is cited as an example of why other nations should not give their citizens land but that narrative has since become null and void, with few or no takers.

The Russia-Ukraine war has destabilised global food production and with our vast fertile land and water sources, we can, in the foreseeable future, become a major exporter of agricultural produce.

This is certainly the time for Zimbabwe to make full use of its abundant land to feed the world.

With Zimbabwe having already set the pace, in spite of the Western sponsored illegal economic sanctions, the rest of the continent can take a leaf from Harare and put in motion processes that give them unfettered access to land.

We shall continue to build more dams and set up more irrigation infrastructure.

A time is coming when production on every piece of land will take place throughout the year.

A time is coming when every farmer, big and small, will be selling products on international markets.

We will not allow our detractors and their stooges to stand in our way and derail us.

Zimbabwe is moving forward.

We will work with those who want to work with us and have absolutely no time for those seeking our demise.