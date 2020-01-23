All noise and no substance

THE MDC-A, simply put, is clueless.

This is a hard truth, one that must be accepted.

Time continues to prove that the so-called main opposition in the country, the MDC-A, has nothing to offer the masses.

No serious political party in the 21st Century should be engaged in trading insults, especially in an environment demanding answers.

And the MDC-A definitely has nothing to contribute towards economic revival efforts.

Could it be the reason the party has not been willing to join others in seeking solutions to transform our economy?

Given the opportunity, in our democracy, to address the nation, they dismally failed.

The so-called ‘address’ fell far short of people’s expectations.

That has always been the case each time the young fellow leading the opposition party opens his mouth.

The speech was supposed to assert the MDC’s position as an alternative.

But the party continues to display ignorance when it comes to matters of the nation.

No one, no party or entity is bigger than the country.

All else is subordinate to the country.

The MDC-A has been a disappointment, its major weakness is in its very identity of being ‘opposition’ and nothing else.

It remains deeply stuck in opposition territory, opposing for the sake of opposing.

Every time it has been to the polls it has been thumbed and after every election it embarks on the ever so common chorus, ‘elections were rigged’.

Before and after elections, the MDC has never had a convincing manifesto.

For MDC, politics is simply pointing out where others are ‘failing’ without offering alternative policies.

Since its formation the party has tried to ride on people’s emotions offering nothing tangible to the electorate.

Our people are no fools, they know the source of their suffering, they know of the efforts being made by foreign forces to destabilise our country.

It is time the MDC realises that its extremely ‘criticism oriented’ mind does not serve the nation, criticising instead of proffering solutions to address the problems we are facing is not a route to get into power.

The MDC since its formation has been all talk and froth with no substance.

Stirring up feelings and sensationalising matters without offering solutions does not fly.

The major problem is that these so-called opposition parties are totally lacking in ideology.

Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans.

And every citizen who swears allegiance to the country must put the country’s needs first before anything else.

Insults will not build the country.

The country demands serious citizens whose agenda is to serve the nation and not agendas from elsewhere.

We will not tire repeating that we have but one country and no other, that it is the duty of every citizen to ensure that we grow and develop, on our terms.

That is what makes one a citizen.

