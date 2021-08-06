Always defend the motherland

WE celebrate our heroes, heroines and our Defence Forces at a time when our country is under attack from our usual enemies who remain relentless in their effort to to extinguish our compelling narrative.

The US and its Western allies will not let us be because they are opponents of the development of black people.

Yet through their institutions, those they dominate, continue to note and commend the positive things happening in our country.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have rated Zimbabwe among the best countries in the world when it comes to procuring vaccines for COVID-19.

No doubt our freedom and independence does not matter to them.

They do not recognise or fathom the fact that we are a sovereign country and that we have as much right as them to chart our way forward and determine our destiny.

It seems it has never really occurred to them that black people can take up arms, fight for their land and use the same as a tool of empowerment.

They will never come to terms with the reality that Zimbabwe has managed to defy the odds and has in the process managed to economically empower its people.

To them the Land Reform and Resettlement and the economic empowerment programmes are anti-people!

They should not be anywhere near the list of priorities for black people.

Instead, black people must be told to ‘respect’ ‘human rights’, ‘democracy’ and any other wish that comes from the West.

Not surprising is that there are some in our midst who cannot see the connection between human rights and democracy and economic empowerment.

This grouping believes there is more value in destroying property and causing anarchy than in owning and controlling the means of production.

They believe that attacking the Government and inciting the masses to destabilise the country is more important than tilling the land, running their own companies or being a miner.

That is the bane of the education that we have been imbued with by our colonisers.

We tend to forget the legacy of our struggle for freedom and independence, forgetting even the many atrocities that were committed by our enemies yesterday and the many nefarious activities that they are committing today.

Our future can only be dark if we believe, naively too, that salvation will come from outsiders, who are hell bent on regaining control of our land and economy.

We will have ourselves to blame if we allow that to happen.

Our children will curse us if we surrender our God-given right to own and control our land and resources.

This is why we will never tire from hammering that point home.

Zimbabwe is ours and we are the proud owners of its land and everything in it.

Zimbabwe is viewed as an enemy by the West because its empowerment initiatives set a bad precedence in their eyes.

These programmes neutralise their control of global economies.

It puts blacks on a pedestal that annihilates their influence on the global economic front.

As such, Government must be removed through whatever means and violence is their preferred option.

Our security forces must be maligned for maintaining peace and security in the country.

They must be labelled ‘rogue and anti-people’.

Our leadership must be cast in bad light.

However, our leadership must never apologise for doing what is right for its people.

We must, as a people, continue to defend the motherland while developing it.

We must never surrender our heritage.

As we celebrate Heroes’ Day and Defence Forces Day, let us all remember and appreciate the immense sacrifice made by gallant sons and daughters of the soil in order for us to be free from colonial bondage.

Lest we forget!