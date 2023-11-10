An Ambassador’s promising start

THE validation of our just ended harmonised general elections and the desire to strengthen relations and co-operation with us by the new British Ambassador to Zimbabwe has dealt a fatal blow to the opposition CCC’s cause.

The recent pledge by Ambassador Peter Vowles, to strengthen ties between Zimbabwe and Britain is a major boost for the Government’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

The new Ambassador’s thrust marks a remarkable change with the outgoing British Ambassador Malaine Robinson.

We were concerned by Ambassador Robinson’s gullibility to stories manufactured by their puppets on fictitious abductions and abuse of human rights.

These were fake stories deliberately meant to give an impression to the world that Zimbabwe is a rogue State.

However, this failed to stop the ZANU PF revolutionary train from moving on.

And it now looks like chickens are coming home to roost.

Despite Ambassador Robinson’s soft spot for regime change puppets, Zimbabwe hasn’t stopped developing friendship with other countries, China included, much to the chagrin of the West.

For Zimbabwe has openly declared itself a friend to all and an enemy to none despite the illegal sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

But on many occasions, Britain has shown itself to be an independent sovereign State, not tied to the apron strings of its Western allies.

The bold decision of Britain’s withdrawal (Brexit) from the European Union (EU) is a notable example.

After all, Zimbabwe is a former British colony and nostalgic memories of this connection are a cause to make Britain think again.

That is why we uttered: “Et tu Britannia!”, when Britain joined the rest of the West in imposing illegal sanctions on its former colony, just as Julius Caesar grunted when he was stabbed by his friend Brutus

Surely, should Britain continue to cut its nose to spite its face by refusing to foster harmonious relations with Zimbabwe? We are sure for Ambassador Vowles the answer is an emphatic ‘No’, that is if we are to go by his recent conversation with a ZANU PF top official.

We are also confident that when Ambassador Vowles adds his voice to the illegal sanctions debate, he will urge their immediate removal.

Zimbabwe is open to business and Britain is included.

And there should be no good reason why Britain can’t be taking a leading role in investing in its former colony, even ahead of China.

With Ambassador Vowles, we expect Britain to be firmly on our side on matters related to the rejoining of the Commonwealth and debt relief.

We believe with mutual bilateral exchanges, like the recent ones between Ambassador Vowles and ZANU PF Secretary-General Dr Obert Mpofu, relationships are bound to be strengthened.

All this spells doom for Chamisa and his beleaguered CCC.

The CCC trump card, where they present the ZANU PF Government as illegitimate, no longer holds water.

Right now, the puppet still to recover from the severe battering in the recent harmonised general elections, is lying to anyone who bothers to listen that the elections should be re-run.

But the new British Ambassador to Zimbabwe has commended the elections, resoundingly won by President Mnangagwa and ZANU PF, as peaceful.

This is the accepted view of all honest observers except, maybe, for Rev Nelson Chamisa and Dr Nevers Mumba.

We believe gone should be those days when malcontents used to hatch their mischievous regime change ideas under cover of the British Embassy.

Both countries are bound to benefit tremendously if bilateral relations are strengthened, with the British government fighting in our corner to have the illegal sanctions removed.

Meanwhile, we are looking forward to a fruitful tenure with Ambassador Vowles for the duration of his mission in Zimbabwe.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

