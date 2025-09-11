An insult to our dignity, sovereignty and future

THE United States’ so-called ‘Third Country Deportees’ programme should set alarm bells ringing across the African continent.

At its core, this policy amounts to nothing less than the exportation of America’s most dangerous convicts, murderers, rapists, and repeat offenders, to countries that have little or no connection to them. Indeed, it is a 21st-century form of toxic dumping.

Let us be clear: These are not ordinary immigration violators or undocumented workers being returned to their homelands. These are hardened criminals, many of whom have been rejected by their own countries of origin. When South Sudan, Rwanda, or Eswatini accept them under pressure, they are not agreeing to a simple deportation; they are being arm-twisted into taking in threats that even the United States admits it cannot contain.

What message does this send to Africa? That our sovereignty is negotiable? That our citizens’ safety can be traded for foreign aid, trade concessions, or visa access? That Africa’s soil can become the landfill for the ‘scum of the earth’, whom even their own nations refuse to repatriate? This is an insult to our dignity, our sovereignty, and our future.

The American justification for this programme is wrapped in the rhetoric of public safety. Washington argues that removing these criminals makes American communities safer. But safer for whom? Safer for Americans, while African communities are left to absorb the risk. If even a single one of these deportees escapes, re-offends, or destabilises their new environment, the costs will be borne not in Washington, New York, or Los Angeles but in Juba, Mbabane, or Kigali.

This is not partnership. It is extortion. It is the same old story dressed in new clothes: powerful nations exploiting weaker ones, exporting their problems to the Global South, and calling it ‘cooperation’.

Africa must refuse.

We must refuse because our people’s safety is non-negotiable. We must refuse because our continent cannot continue to be treated as the world’s dumping ground, whether for hazardous waste, expired goods, or now, unwanted convicts.

History teaches us that once Africa accepts a precedent of exploitation, it rarely stops with one case. If we accept American convicts today, tomorrow it will be Europe, Australia, or others shipping their criminals to our shores. Slowly, our nations risk being transformed into holding pens for the world’s unwanted, while our leaders claim short-term benefits in foreign aid.

This must not happen.

Africa needs leaders with courage, leaders who place the welfare of their citizens above the dictates of foreign capitals. Leaders who will tell Washington that Africa will not accept what America itself finds intolerable. Leaders who recognise that international cooperation cannot mean exporting danger to one partner while hoarding safety for another.

Civil society, too, has a role. The example set in Eswatini, where activists have taken the matter to court, should inspire movements across the continent. Agreements that compromise national security must not be signed in secrecy. They must be debated in parliaments, scrutinised by the media, and challenged in courts if necessary. Silence and passivity are not options.

The African Union cannot remain mute either. If ever there was a time for continental solidarity, it is now. Just as Africa has spoken with one voice on climate justice and economic reform, it must speak with one voice against this policy of human dumping. Allowing one or two nations to be pressured into compliance only opens the door for others to follow. A unified stand is the only effective deterrent.

The moral stakes are high. Africa is not a continent of criminals, nor should it be a home for criminals rejected elsewhere. We are the cradle of humanity, rich in culture, history, and potential. To allow ourselves to be painted as the world’s trash heap is to betray not only our ancestors but our children and their future.

America must deal with its own security risks. If it insists on deportation, then criminals must be returned to their countries of origin, not dumped in nations with which they have no ties. Anything else is an abuse of power and a violation of international norms.