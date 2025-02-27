Backyard schools: Challenges and the way forward

By Vimbai Malinganiza

THE growing number of unregistered schools has become a thorn in the flesh for Zimbabwe’s education system.

These schools, often operating illegally or without accreditation, have mushroomed in both urban and rural areas, especially in the wake of a ballooning population.

While they may offer some short-term relief, the long-term effects on learners and the education system are far-reaching.

Let us explore the causes behind the rise of unregistered schools, their impact on students, and potential solutions that can be implemented by both the Government and citizens at large.

Several factors have contributed to the proliferation of unregistered schools in Zimbabwe.

One of the primary causes is the increasing demand for affordable education.

As public schools struggle with overcrowding and lack of resources, many parents are left with no option but to seek alternative education options for their children. Unregistered schools, often cheaper than their accredited counterparts, have emerged to fill this gap. The education sector has not been spared by economic challenges arising from underfunding, inadequate infrastructure, and a shortage of essential learning materials.

This situation has driven many parents to seek education elsewhere, even if it means enrolling their children in unregistered schools.

For unregistered schools and colleges to thrive, there have to be students and parents who send their children there.

Some entrepreneurs have seized the opportunity to open schools with little regard for regulations or quality standards.

These schools operate with no inspections from education authorities, which further exacerbates the problem.

While unregistered schools may offer a temporary solution to overcrowding and access issues, the long-term effects on students are detrimental. First and foremost, the quality of education provided in these schools is sub-standard.

Since these schools operate outside the regulatory framework of the Ministry of Education, they do not adhere to any formal curriculum or pedagogical standards.

As a result, learners are likely to receive an education that is out of sync with the national syllabus, making them ill-prepared for further academic pursuits or employment. The lack of qualified teachers in many unregistered schools is another sore point. Without the proper certifications and training, these teachers are unable to deliver high-quality education.

This leaves students at a disadvantage, particularly those who wish to pursue higher education or enter the workforce. In a country where education is often considered the gateway to a better future, this substandard education jeopardises the aspirations of an entire generation.

The absence of proper infrastructure in these schools, such as well-equipped classrooms, libraries and sports facilities, means that students miss out on a holistic education.

Many of these institutions operate in overcrowded and dilapidated buildings, which further poisons the learning environment. Students in such schools are often exposed to a range of health and safety risks, including poor sanitation and inadequate space for learning.

To put an end to the problem of unregistered schools, the Government of Zimbabwe must take decisive action. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education needs to strengthen its oversight and monitoring systems to ensure that all schools, both public and private, adhere to the required standards.

This can be done by increasing the frequency of inspections and audits of schools across the country. By holding all schools accountable, the Government can ensure that students receive quality education.

The education inspectors’ role is critical in this process. Their presence and consistent monitoring are essential to identifying schools operating outside the law, ensuring that institutions adhere to national standards. However, the effectiveness of education inspectors has been hampered by resource constraints and limited capacity.

The Government needs to address these challenges by improving the training of inspectors, providing adequate resources for their work, and enhancing coordination with local authorities to ensure that inspections are carried out regularly.

Another critical step the Government can take is to invest in the infrastructure and resources of public schools.

This would reduce the strain on existing schools and make them more attractive to parents and students alike. Improving teachers’ salaries and providing additional training for educators would also enhance the quality of education in public schools, making unregistered schools less appealing. Moreover, the Government must impose heavy penalties for those found operating unregistered schools including the parents who enrol their children there.

This would deter individuals and groups from opening schools without meeting the necessary minimum standards.

In cases where unregistered schools are discovered, the Government should transition these schools into the formal education system, ensuring they meet the required standards before they allowed to continue to operate.

Zimbabwe is blessed with a wealth of natural resources, particularly minerals such as gold, diamonds, platinum and coal, among others.

These resources present a unique opportunity for the country to finance improvements in its education system.

The Government and private sector can collaborate to harness these mineral resources for the benefit of the education sector, ensuring that all children, regardless of background, have access to quality education.

One possible solution is the establishment of a national education fund, backed by the revenue generated from mineral exports.

This fund could be used to build and upgrade schools, train teachers and provide educational materials to underserved areas.

The late Muammar Gaddafi did it successfully with oil revenue in Libya to the extent of making all education free up to university level. By investing in education, Zimbabwe can create a more skilled and capable workforce which will ultimately benefit the nation’s economic growth.

Zimbabweans can also get involved by advocating better management of the country’s mineral resources. Civil society groups, community leaders, and parents can put pressure on the Government to allocate a percentage of mining revenue to education. Local communities can partner with Government initiatives to develop infrastructure for registered schools, reducing the demand for unregistered institutions.

Torerai Moyo, Zimbabwe’s Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, spoke on the matter at a recent national conference.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that all educational institutions meet the standards set by the ministry, saying: “We are committed to improving the quality of education in Zimbabwe. However, we need the cooperation of all stakeholders, including parents and local communities, to tackle the problem of unregistered schools. We must work together to ensure that every child in Zimbabwe receives quality education.”

On the ground, local education advocates are also calling for change.

Mary Chikowore, a Harare parent, expressed her concerns: “As a mother, I want my children to have the best possible education. But the reality is that many of us can’t afford the high fees at registered schools. The Government must do more to regulate unregistered schools and ensure that children get quality education.”

Similarly, academics, such as Professor Tendai Manhanga from the University of Zimbabwe, argue that the Government needs to take a long-term approach: “Education is an investment in the future. The Government must invest in both infrastructure and human capital. By doing so, Zimbabwe can reduce the need for unregistered schools and create a more robust education system that benefits everyone.”

One of the most crucial aspects of addressing the rise of unregistered schools is the need to adhere to the global education mantra of leaving no-one and no place behind. This philosophy underscores the importance of ensuring that all children, no matter where they live or their economic situation, have access to quality education.

For Zimbabwe, this means that the Government must prioritise the equitable distribution of resources to all regions, ensuring that rural and underserved communities are not left out. It also calls for the elimination of disparities in education, so no child is forced to attend substandard schools due to financial constraints or a lack of nearby accredited institutions.

The Government must ensure that every school, whether public or private, operates under the same high standards and provides all students with the opportunity to succeed. The mushrooming of unregistered schools in Zimbabwe is a complex issue fuelled by economic challenges, population growth and little regulation.

However, it is important to recognise that everyone shares responsibility for the current situation.

The Government, parents and the unregistered school owners have all contributed to the rise of these unregistered institutions. Many of these schools are seen not only as alternatives but also as cash cows, driven by profit rather than the quality of education. While these institutions provide a temporary fix, they cannot replace a robust and equitable education system.

The Government must strengthen its oversight of the education system, invest in public schools, and do away with unregistered institutions.

Through collective effort, we can truly leave no-one and no place behind.

