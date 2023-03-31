PASTORS for Economic Development are evidence of an awakened people.

For long, we have cried out and lambasted Africans who have mindlessly allowed themselves to continue to be fooled by the white Church and white priests.

The attitude of the white Church has always been the same as the white colonisers towards Africans.

The white priests worked together with white colonisers to soften the hearts and minds of Africans towards white colonisers so that they would enrich themselves on African wealth while Africans hollered mindlessly in the whiteman’s Church:

“This world is not my home. I am just passing through. My treasures are hidden somewhere beyond the blue. I can’t feel at home in this world anymore.”

The other Africans equally fooled by the white Church also sing: “Wash me Redeemer and I shall be whiter than snow.”

Meanwhile, the white priests and white colonisers and their Church are laughing their lungs out at the foolishness of Africans and making themselves rich on African land and wealth right here on this earth.

This is not accidental.

It is according to plan.

King Leopold II directed white priests in 1883 saying:

“Reverends, Fathers and Dear Compatriots: The task that is given to us to fulfill is very delicate and requires much tact. You will go certainly to evangelise, but your evangelisation must inspire above all, Belgium interests.

Your principal objective in our mission in the Congo is never to teach the niggers to know God. That they know already. They speak and submit to a ‘Mungu’, one ‘Nzambi’, one ‘Nzakomba’, and what else I don’t know.

They know that to kill, to sleep with someone else’s wife, to lie and to insult, is bad. You are not going to teach them what they know already. Your essential role is to interpret the gospel in the way it will be best to protect your interests in that part of the world.

For these things, you have to keep watch on disinteresting our savages from the richness that is plenty in their underground. So, avoid that they get interested in it and make you a murderous competition and dream one day to overthrow you.

Your knowledge of the gospel will allow you to find texts ordering and encouraging your followers to love poverty. Like, ‘Happier are the poor because they will inherit the Heavens’ and ‘It’s very difficult for the rich to enter the Kingdom of God.’

Your action will be directed essentially to the younger ones, for they won’t revolt when the recommendation of the priest is contradictory to their parents’ teachings. The children have to learn to obey what the missionary recommends, who is the Father of their soul. You must singularly insist on their total submission and obedience and avoid developing the spirits in the schools. Teach students to read and not to reason.

Recite every day: ‘Happy are those who are weeping because the Kingdom of God is for them.’

Make sure that niggers never become rich.

Teach the niggers to forget their heroes and to adore only ours. Never present a chair to a black that comes to visit you. Don’t give him more than one cigarette. Never invite him for dinner even if he gives you a chicken every time you arrive at his house.”

So, white priests and the white Church are not here to teach Africans about God or show Africans the way to Heaven.

And now the black Church, pastors and priests know better — hupfumi hwese huri pasi pano.