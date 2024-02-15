Black South Africans must learn to appreciate

EDITOR — BLACK South Africans, you may complain about the ANC, but the fact is, the ANC lifted all of you out of poverty and made you the richest Africans.

Most of you grew up in abject poverty, in two-roomed homes with uneducated parents who bathed standing in a dish, in indignity, under white rule.

Then, the ANC came.

It opened up education for all and facilitated NESFAS to finance black education, and most of you, then poverty-stricken people, got a university or technikon education.

Black empowerment policies fast-tracked even below-average blacks into becoming accountants, lawyers, doctors and professionals. Then you were able to earn enough to give your parents dignity and pride by building them better homes that they couldn’t build for themselves or their parents. And despite that, in just a few years out of school, many of you still managed to get yourselves homes in affluent suburbs while still paying your black tax to look after your extended family and bring dignity to your bloodline.

All this is thanks to the ANC.

Many of you, including the whites of this country, would never make it anywhere outside South Africa, but in South Africa, you are kings and queens. You own multi-million-dollar businesses; you are multi-millionaires from something as mundane as music. You live like you are in Hollywood, you own mansions, drive supercars, have huge savings in the bank to rival American celebrities, in a market of only 60 million and you go on holidays overseas — all because of the ANC.

South Africa now has more US-dollar black millionaires than any other African country in just 30 years, because of the ANC’s pro-people policies.

Even uneducated South African women from impoverished homes can become millionaires just by their physical talents because the ANC created a wealth-creating economic environment.

The ANC made South Africa a nation where dreams can come true for anyone who has the creativity and luck to prosper, hence the Europeans, Asians, Pakistanis, Somalians, Zimbabweans; bantustan KwaMashuians, Mudantsanians, Limpopoians and Nigerians come with nothing and leave as millionaires.

The Afrikaners and their fellow European counterparts are even afraid to leave an ANC-governed country and go back to Europe because most of them are guaranteed a fall from comfort to destitution outside the paradise of an ANC-governed South Africa or in white-governed economies.

Many of you are not in the jobs you are on merit; you don’t do business because your company is competent or the best in the country, but you are there making huge incomes because of the black empowerment policies of the ANC.

Today, you have well-renowned political leaders like Julius Malema and Floyd Shivambu, but you forget that they were made by ANC politicisation and ideology.

Rags-to-riches Gayton and Kenny are a product of the ANC. Dali Mpofu is made by the ANC, Casper Nyovest, Patrice Motsepe, Gumede, Black Coffee, Vusi Thembekwayo and the entire black middle class of South Africa is made by the ANC and they would not exist without the ANC liberating this country and governing it.

Even the white and Indian billionaires of South Africa only became billionaires under the ANC and, under the ANC, many more will be made.

Learn to appreciate South Africa. You are what you are because of the ANC despite their mistakes and not realising this makes you daft.

Be smart, and remember you are #MadeByTheANC and were nothing under white rule. Many of you who remain in the Western Cape will never realise your true potential until you leave that DA apartheid enclave.

Rutendo Matinyarare,

Chairman, Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Movement (ZASM)

