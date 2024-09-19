Bridging our past, present and future

MUNHUMUTAPA DAY is not just another addition to the calendar of national holidays; it is a momentous occasion that speaks to the core of our identity, our history and our shared future.

Commemorating the legacy of the Munhumutapa Empire, one of the most powerful and influential African kingdoms, this day seeks to be a powerful reminder of our rich heritage and the undeniable contributions of our ancestors to the shaping of African civilisation.

As we put the Munhumutapa Day on our national calendar, it is critical to reflect on why such a day holds immense importance for every citizen, regardless of political orientation or personal beliefs.

At a time when political differences often dominate national discourse, it is imperative to view this day through the lens of unity and shared purpose. While debates around the political climate in any nation are natural and even healthy, they should not detract from what is truly a significant development in the journey towards reclaiming and celebrating our African identity.

First, Munhumutapa Day offers a chance for us to reconnect with our roots. The Munhumutapa Empire was the epicentre of political and economic power in Southern Africa. Its influence extended over much of modern-day Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa, shaping trade, culture and governance across the region.

By remembering this empire, we acknowledge that Africa was, and continues to be, a key player on the global stage. This is a narrative that has been undermined by centuries of colonisation, which distorted historical accounts of Africa’s significance.

Munhumutapa Day should rekindle a sense of pride in who we are and where we come from.

It is an opportunity to educate the younger generations about their ancestry, teaching them that African civilisation was thriving long before the arrival of European settlers. This celebration is not just about looking back; it is about moving forward with a stronger sense of self-awareness and collective dignity.

It calls upon us to recognise that our history is not a mere relic of the past, but a guide for how we can approach the future with innovation and pride.

Unfortunately, the weight of political differences often clouds the significance of such commemorations. In recent years, many have seen historical events and figures filtered through political lenses, diluting the essence of what they truly represent. However, we must resist this temptation. Munhumutapa Day transcends the political landscape of today. It belongs to the people, to the nation as a whole.

While it is important to engage in political dialogue and advocate for change where necessary, we should not let political divisions prevent us from relishing the importance of Munhumutapa Day.

This day is not about endorsing any particular Government or opposing one; it is about celebrating a heritage that predates contemporary political systems and invites us to come together in recognition of a common history.

In a world where cultural identities are constantly being tested by globalisation and shifting political currents, Munhumutapa Day provides an anchor — a way to stay connected to our unique African identity. It is a day to remind ourselves that beyond the politics, beyond the debates, we are bound by a shared past and an even more important collective future.

As we celebrate Munhumutapa Day, let us do so with the awareness that our differences, while significant, should not prevent us from honouring what is truly ours. This is a day for unity, for learning, for reflection — and most importantly, for the preservation of a legacy that belongs to every citizen, regardless of their political beliefs.

