Bring back the cattle pens!

THE story of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is a reflection of the country’s broader relationship with agriculture.

What was once a deeply rooted agricultural gathering has, in recent decades, drifted towards a hybrid identity; part exhibition, part entertainment, part corporate showcase. The tension between commerce and farming is not unique to Zimbabwe, but the stakes here are particularly high because agriculture is not just another sector; it is the backbone of the national economy, society and culture.

The fading centrality of livestock pens, seed trials and crop exhibitions at the Show is more than an aesthetic shift; it is a quiet warning about priorities. When farmers begin to feel like visitors at their own show, then something has gone amiss. The vibrancy of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show once lay in the way it offered a mirror of the nation’s fields and farms.

What has emerged instead is a crowded commercial carnival, a platform where banks, telecoms and consumer brands often drown out the agricultural voice. Certainly, corporate sponsorship is necessary in a climate where hosting such a national event requires significant funding. But sponsorship should orbit agriculture, not overshadow it. The danger in over-commercialisation is the erosion of the show’s founding mission; transforming it into just another trade fair when it was meant to be a stage for the country’s farmers and their craft.

The irony is that, this drift from agriculture has come precisely at a moment when the sector is resurgent. The country has rebounded from years of hardship to deliver record maize, tobacco and wheat harvests. Farmers, both smallholder and commercial, are once again pushing boundaries, experimenting with conservation agriculture, and finding new pathways into horticulture exports. Agriculture’s contribution to GDP, employment and industry is climbing steeply. In such a context, the Agricultural Show should not only reflect this resurgence, it should amplify it.

The opportunity now lies in recalibrating the event back toward its roots. There is no contradiction in hosting corporate sponsors while still ensuring agriculture occupies centre stage. The lesson from shows in South Africa, Zambia and Kenya is clear — successful agricultural exhibitions remain unapologetically rooted in the soil, livestock pens and seedbeds.

Instead of tucking away livestock and crop displays, these should occupy the most prominent spaces. Pavilions dedicated to maize, wheat, tobacco, horticulture and livestock could each serve as focal points where farmers, policymakers and innovators converge. The presence of universities, research institutions and agri-tech companies should be elevated to the centre, ensuring knowledge exchange is tangible and visible.

Equally, the stories of farmers themselves should be brought to the fore. The smallholder who triples yields through conservation farming, the new entrant tobacco farmer sustaining exports, the horticulture pioneer breaking into European markets; these are the human faces of agricultural recovery.

If seed companies once launched hybrids at the show and commanded national attention, then today’s breakthroughs — whether in biotechnology, irrigation, or conservation farming — should be accorded the same level of fanfare.

Indeed, the path forward demands boldness. It requires a shift in mindset from treating the show as a marketplace for everything to reaffirming it as the definitive stage for agriculture. Commerce can exist, but as an accessory rather than the main act. Entertainment has its place, but it must not drown the agricultural element. If we are repositioning ourselves as the region’s breadbasket, then the Agricultural Show must reflect this ambition, unfiltered, unashamed and unambiguously agricultural.

Ultimately, the Agricultural Show should be judged not by the size of corporate pavilions or the noise of concerts, but by whether it celebrates the soil, the seed, the livestock and the farmer.

Zimbabwe’s agricultural recovery is undeniable; the question is whether the Show will rise to match it. Indeed the future of the event and national agricultural pride depends on whether it can reclaim its original DNA.