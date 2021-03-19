Chamisa’s lost cause

THE March 9 ‘Zimbabwe Agenda 2021’ address by MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, gave a veiled notice of the party’s intentions by his reference to ‘peaceful resistance’.

The moribund political party, which is an amalgam of political charlatans, has found itself at a dead end.

Defections, breakaways and loss of legal battles have left the Western-sponsored outfit clueless.

And often, when a political party of dubious opportunists becomes desperate, it tends to foment silly ideas.

What with a leader still emerging from what looks like high schoolboy politics!

Chamisa justifies his polemics against ZANU PF on the tired and spurious issue of what he calls ‘legitimacy’.

Who doesn’t know that Chamisa sought the intervention of the Constitutional Court to nullify President Mnangagwa’s victory?

And who doesn’t know that he lost?

And when Chamisa was taken to court for allegedly usurping the presidency of the MDC, the law confirmed that his leadership was illegal.

Ironically, this is the very man who questions the legitimacy of Cde Mnangagwa’s presidency.

This is the same Mnangagwa whose presidency is recognised by the whole world.

But to Chamisa, courts are seen to be fair only if a judgment is in his favour.

Mind you, this is an ambitious politician who dreams of becoming President of Zimbabwe one day.

God forbid!

No wonder some of his top lieutenants are fast deserting him en masse.

That is if the defections of Lillian Timiveous, Obert Gutu, James Makore and Blessing Chebundo are anything to go by.

Dialogue, even among people with divergent ideas, augurs well for a healthy democratic environment.

President Mnangagwa, following a resounding poll victory, introduced POLAD, a platform to debate national issues by aspiring presidents in the July 2018 general elections.

Chamisa refused to join.

Sometimes one wonders whether he thinks he is from Mars and not supposed to mix with other opposition leaders from planet Earth.

We are afraid this won’t take him far.

He talks about resisting evictions and demolitions when it is his councils which have corruptly allocated stands, even on undesignated places.

We wonder if Chamisa ever looks at how services are ill-managed by his councillors who control most of the urban centres.

Indeed, most cities and towns are an eyesore, with rivulets of sewage and most roads being death traps because of potholes.

Honestly, what enviable projects has MDC councils to show in their administration of urban centres?

We already know what Chamisa means when he talks of ‘peaceful resistance’.

He means organised anarchy.

On our part, we feel the law enforcement agents have for too long been handling Chamisa’s hired drunken youths with kid gloves.

They must never be allowed to disrupt the lives of peace-loving people.

Perhaps, it would be prudent, instead, for Chamisa to direct the attention of his disciples to the achievements of the new dispensation.

For a start, President Mnangagwa deserves a pat on the back for his handling of the COVID-19 menace.

His well-timed restrictive measures and early rollout of the vaccination campaign, for free, will have saved many lives by the time this pandemic is subdued.

The flourishing crops, even in communal lands, are testimony, not only of the good rains, but also of the Pfumvudza strategy advocated by the Government.

Other infrastructural developments include the Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu Highway.

The list is endless.

Zimbabwe looks set to be on the road to a middle income nation by 2030.

But gremlins, in the mould of Chamisa, must not be allowed to tip the applecart.