City council’s US$21m loan proposal stinks

THE City of Harare is seeking to borrow a staggering US$21 million under the guise of improving service delivery. This comes as no surprise to residents who have long suffered from the consequences of mismanagement, corruption and blatant self-enrichment by those in charge. We are no fools. We see through these schemes, and we suspect that the city fathers are once again looking to line their pockets at the expense of public service delivery.

The figures being thrown around in the proposed budget for the loan are, quite frankly, outrageous. US$2 million to upgrade three bus termini? What kind of upgrades justify such an exorbitant amount? Are they planning to build gold-plated bus shelters? The proposal to purchase tractors at an inflated price of US$50 000 each is yet another glaring attempt at siphoning public funds. When a simple market survey shows that a solar-powered borehole costs around US$2 000, why is the city budgeting US$8 500 per unit? These exaggerated costs are clear indicators of financial mismanagement and potential corruption. The numbers simply do not add up and residents should not stand idly by while they are being swindled.

What makes this situation even more infuriating is that the City Council has a long history of financial mismanagement, yet it continues to act with impunity. Despite borrowing and generating revenue from ratepayers, service delivery remains non-existent. Roads are riddled with potholes, garbage is left uncollected, and some areas, such as Mabvuku, have gone over a decade without running water. Even Town House, the very headquarters of the council, lacks a proper water supply. If the city cannot maintain its own offices, how can we trust it to manage a US$21 million loan or any money responsibly?

The recent findings of the Commission of Inquiry chaired by retired High Court judge Justice Maphios Cheda further expose the rot within the council. The revelation that top executives collectively pocket a shocking US$500 000 monthly while junior workers earn as little as US$150 is a slap in the face to the suffering residents of Harare. Essential workers, including health workers and firefighters, have gone unpaid since December 2024, yet council executives continue to award themselves hefty salaries and vehicle loans worth US$85 000. It is clear that the priority is not service delivery but personal gain.

To add insult to injury, the city has a track record of failing to account for previous loans and public funds. The mysterious disappearance of US$4,5 million from the Harare Quarry loan and the loss of US$20 million in the sale of unserviced residential and commercial stands further erode any trust residents might have had. How can a council that cannot manage its own financial resources be entrusted with another multimillion-dollar loan?

What is most galling is the council’s audacity to seek borrowing powers without addressing the glaring financial leakages and corruption within its ranks. Residents’ rates and bills continue to be collected, yet there is little to no improvement in the city’s state. The drainage system is collapsing, leading to severe flooding, and public toilets are in deplorable condition. Instead of prioritising service delivery, the council wastes hundreds of thousands on workshops with no tangible benefits. It is a culture of corruption and mismanagement that has become the norm, not the exception.

Financial experts and residents’ representatives have provided viable solutions. Implementing robust financial management systems such as the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system could enhance transparency and streamline operations. However, the council has consistently ignored such suggestions in favour of opaque procurement systems that benefit a select few.

The people of Harare must stand up against this daylight robbery and reject the borrowing powers being sought by the City Council until financial accountability and transparency are enforced. Let the council recover the misappropriated funds, clean up its act, and prove that it is capable of responsible governance before attempting to burden residents with more debt.

The time for action is now. Residents deserve better, and should not be fooled by yet another attempt to loot public funds under the pretext of non-existent service delivery.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

