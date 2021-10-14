Development trajectory welcome

THERE is every reason to have a re-look at the confidence recently expressed by Midlands traditional leaders in the countrywide development trajectory following the advent of the Second Republic.

What is gratifying is that this progress is holistic as no province is left behind.

Indeed, for the first time we are talking of all-inclusive development without giving preference to urban centres.

It is the implementation of the devolution agenda that has seen each province transformed through infrastructure development projects.

This is in the form of clinics, schools, additional classroom blocks, roads, dip tanks and bridges, among others.

We are now talking of villages having their own bulldozers, lorries and tractors for use in their own areas.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa can be justified for his satisfaction with the country’s positive development in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) recently.

Evidence is there for all to see.

Because of devolution most of these projects were chosen by the locals as dictated by the needs of their respective areas. And it looks like Rural District Councils (RDCs) are competing in the building of clinics.

It should be so, for good health is a prerequisite to be able to fully embark on any developmental project.

In Mashonaland West, a disused farm house has been turned into a clinic.

When people have the opportunity to choose their own essential services, they surely have the eye to identify wasted opportunities which can be transformed to their advantage. Gandawasvika Clinic is going to provide healthcare services for over 7 000 people.

There are several other clinics being built in this and other provinces to cut short travelling distance for those in need of medical care.

For too long distance to clinics has been a major problem in rural areas.

To go with these clinics of course, is the construction of accommodation for the health care providers.

All the other provinces have clinics and hospitals at various stages of development.

Development in a country should not only be judged by what is happening in urban centres.

This is not to say we are to ignore massive projects like the Gwai-Shangani Dam and the pipeline to carry water to Bulawayo.

Bulawayo has been having perennial water problems and it looks like this will soon come to an end.

But this is just as important as the new schools and additional classroom blocks being constructed throughout all provinces under the devolution programme.

When looking at the state of the nation, an outstanding development is the countrywide upgrading of the road network.

Work done on the Harare-Beitbridge Highway is a marvel to see.

However, as the country makes significant progress under the devolution agenda, there will be many hurdles thrown along the way.

It is unfortunate that some of these, for political expediency, are deliberately created.

There are some saboteurs deliberately manipulating the foreign exchange rate to destabilise the local currency.

This has seen a sudden soaring of prices.

With this, people’s earnings are reduced to a pittance as the cost of living spikes out of control.

And we know some regime change disciples will be rubbing their hands in glee hoping people will rise in violent protest.

Alternatively they hope opinion polls will swing against ZANU PF, weakening its chances of winning the 2023 harmonised elections,

But fortunately it is not that simple.

These shenanigans are being tried against a people who have seen much worse attempts as a result of illegal sanctions.

The Government should therefore expect full support from patriotic Zimbabweans in a zero-sum game with enemies of the holistic countrywide development.