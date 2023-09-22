El Nino can be tamed

THE recent prediction of EL Nino phenomenon in this region means Zimbabwe, like other Southern African countries, is going to experience a challenging agricultural season.

We must still be quite aware of the 2015/16 El Nino-driven drought which gives us a clear picture of what to expect.

Thus, the Meteorological Service Department has already warned that the 2024/24 cropping season’s rainfall would be erratic and low.

Farmers should, therefore, not be caught with their arms folded when faced with the hazards of the impending calamity.

In the previous years we have been having reasonable rains and we have concentrated mainly on maize across all five regions.

This time, it is advisable to opt for crop varieties that can withstand the vagaries expected with the El Nino phenomenon.

For the Government to make it compulsory for those in regions four and five to stick to traditional grains is commendable.

These are varieties that can survive long periods of harsh weather conditions expected to visit these regions during El Nino.

Elsewhere, agriculture extension officers are expected to give advice on seed varieties suitable for the country’s different agro-ecological regions.

The onus is on Government and other stakeholders to make sure this seed is readily available.

The ZANU PF Government recently got a resounding massive vote of confidence from the electorate for its people-centred projects.

The construction of dams and the prioritising of irrigation was something seen across all provinces.

With the expected El Nino-induced drought, these finished projects will prove invaluable in the Government’s effort to climate-proof agriculture.

To date the area suitable for irrigation schemes has ballooned to over 204 000 ha.

But still this is not enough since a lot of land, countrywide, can still benefit from irrigation.

So, ZANU PF should not sit on its laurels.

Apart from mitigating the effects of climate change, irrigation also helps farmers in diversifying their farming operations.

Conscious of the need of food security, despite the adverse effects of climate change, 460 irrigation schemes, right across the country, have already been set for maize only.

To further insure availability of adequate grain stocks, the Government has already given the green light to private companies to import maize without paying duty.

However, the anticipated EL Nino does not mean the suspension of the popular Pfumvudza/Intwasa farming concept.

After all, this concept ensures high moisture retention, making it possible for crops to survive sustained periods of dry weather.

Thus, this mitigatory strategy is already a proven way of avoiding outright crop failure in harsh weather conditions.

We are happy to hear that already over one million hectares have been targeted to be under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme.

This in addition to the Presidential Input Scheme, where over 3,5 million families are expected to benefit countrywide, should go a long way to guarantee food security.

There are fears that this dreaded El Nino phenomenon might spill into the next agricultural season.

It is, therefore, advisable that the Government builds adequate grain reserves to avoid future food shortages with the resultant spike in prices.

With prior warning, adverse effects of El Nino on food security should be tamed.

