Enact Patriotic Act now!

WHAT is wrong with us?

The current hullaballoo in the country about the enactment of the proposed Patriotic Act leaves a lot to be desired.

We have some in our midst who believe that being ‘patriotic’ means being affiliated to ZANU PF.

That is what we call shallow and skewed thinking because such people do not understand that patriotism goes beyond that; that patriotism is love for one’s country.

It is what drove and inspired thousands of Zimbabweans to sacrifice their lives in order to free the country from colonial bondage.

Patriotism is about putting national interests first.

It is about grooming our young to appreciate that Zimbabwe is their country and they must defend it at all costs.

It is about celebrating being Zimbabwean, while promoting the country’s positive image at home and abroad.

However, we have some so-called civic organisations and individuals in the country funded by the US and its allies fiercely opposed to the proposed Patriotic Act.

Not to be outdone are opposition parties.

They argue this would be a ‘regression on the advancement of human rights and fundamental freedoms’ in the country.

They say it is ‘unpatriotic and undemocratic’.

Of course, we all know they are singing for their supper, but they must be reminded that it is treasonous for them to continue undermining the reputation and integrity of Zimbabwe.

We all know there are individuals out there who have traversed the globe communicating falsehoods about the country, all for the love of money.

They have tarnished the country’s good image for their own benefit.

As agents of regime change and because of their political agendas, they continue to give a false impression of the country to the international community.

Some have even called for the US and its allies to extend illegal economic sanctions on Zimbabwe.

Why do such people want to thrive on the suffering of the masses?

Why must we be held to ransom by people bent on lining their pockets at the expense of the country?

How do we describe such people?

Quislings?

Sellouts?

Anarchists?

Terrorists?

Such people must be held accountable.

They must go back to their paymasters and study how they operate as so-called ‘champions of democracy’.

Take the US for instance.

In October 2001, the 107th US Congress enacted the Patriot Act which is defined as: “An Act to deter and punish terrorist acts in the US and across the globe, to enhance law enforcement investigatory tools, and for other purposes.”

As written elsewhere in this publication, Section 802 of the US Patriot Act mentions acts of domestic terrorism as: “Those wilful criminal acts dangerous to human life, committed primarily within the US that appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, or to influence a government policy by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping.”

If Uncle Sam, as the so-called ‘champion of human rights and democracy’, came up with the Patriot Act and all it stands for, what can stop a third world country like Zimbabwe from doing the same?

Don’t we have our interests as a nation?

Is it not the prerogative of the Government to protect its citizens, and is the Government not supposed to come up with laws that ‘deal’ with treacherous citizens who promote anarchy or cause alarm and despondency in our peaceful country?

These are the same same people who are not only a danger unto themselves, but to the nation as a whole.

Zimbabwe must have the Patriotic Act now!