From liberation struggle to environmental stewardship

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

ZIMBABWE’S hosting the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15) in Victoria Falls was a timely reminder to the global community and ourselves that we are the custodians of our land, our water and our legacy.

For a week, in July, over 3 000 delegates from 172 countries gathered under the banner ‘Wetlands for Human Well-being: From Science to Action’. But for Zimbabwe, the conversation went beyond science. It delved into the essence of who we are as a people who fought, bled and died for this land. In his opening address at the summit, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said that protecting wetlands is not just an environmental issue, it speaks to sovereignty. He reminded us that land and nature are part of who we are as a people. His words alluded to Herbert Chitepo’s speech in 1973 in Australia where he said: “We are not fi ghting for bits of dirt, but for what the land produces and the dignity of managing it ourselves.” According to the Global Wetland Outlook 2025 released at the summit, nearly 37 percent of wetlands have been lost since 1971; a further 20 percent could vanish by 2050 with ecosystem service losses estimated at a staggering US$39 trillion. In Zimbabwe, the fi gure is even higher.

From Harare to Mazowe, Gwayi to Mutirikwi, once-flourishing wetlands now lie scarred by years of urban sprawl, unsustainable farming practices and industrial pollution. These living ecosystems, all too often dismissed as swamps or empty spaces, are vital. They purify water, help prevent f l oods, store carbon, support biodiversity and sustain food production. When wetlands disappear so does our water. Wetland mapping has been completed across the country, with a robust Wetlands Management Act now in place, complementing the Environmental Management Act. These legal frameworks aim to reverse degradation and reclaim the wetlands. The conference also celebrated Victoria Falls as a Wetland City of International Importance, a symbol of how Zimbabwe can balance progress with preservation as well as how tourism, infrastructure and ecology can co-exist.

It’s a model for the rest of Africa. While the Victoria Falls Declaration may have global signatures, its spirit is uniquely Zimbabwean. While more than half of the country’s wetlands have already been degraded or destroyed, threatening water supply, food production and biodiversity, Zimbabwe pledged to restore 250 000 hectares of wetlands by 2030. It also pledged to designate fi ve new Ramsar sites, joining the ranks of ecologically signifi cant landscapes protected under international law.

That same spirit now animates Zimbabwe’s environmental commitments. In a world where African nations are often invited to conventions as passive participants, Zimbabwe not only chaired this one but will leverage on its new position as President of the Ramsar Convention for the next three years to provide both the voice and the platform to shape the global wetland agenda. The Government is also working closely with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to restore wetlands in Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands provinces. These initiatives support sustainable farming, water harvesting and women-led stewardship of wetland landscapes.

One of the major resolutions adopted at CoP15 was the launch of the Global Wetland Restoration Fund, a financial mechanism designed to mobilise both international investment and national budget allocations. Zimbabwe, in its presidential role, is expected to help guide and monitor this fund’s implementation.

The Fund will prioritise support for developing countries and indigenous communities that often face the worst impacts of wetland degradation but lack the resources to fi ght back. The conference also endorsed the rollout of a Global Wetland Watch monitoring platform, supported by the African Wetland Observatory Network, to enable real-time tracking of wetland health using satellites, community data and artifi cial intelligence (AI)-powered assessments. These technologies will help nations, including Zimbabwe, report accurately on implementation progress of their commitments and take timely action against further loss.

Zimbabwe’s leadership was also visible in showcasing Victoria Falls as a model Wetland City. Recognised by Ramsar for its sustainable urban planning and ecosystem protection, Victoria Falls represents the future of Zimbabwean environmental nationalism as a city that respects its natural surroundings and builds its identity around preservation rather than exploitation. Of course, challenges remain. Many rural communities in Zimbabwe still depend on wetlands for farming and brick molding. Poverty and lack of alternatives often lead to encroachment, burning or overuse of wetland resources.

At CoP15, this reality was acknowledged, with calls for integrating wetland protection into broader economic development strategies. Delegates agreed that conservation must never come at the expense of the people who live near these ecosystems. Instead, it must uplift them through agro-ecology, sustainable tourism and education. There was also a renewed call for climate-smart wetland planning. Wetlands are natural carbon sinks and fl ood buffers. Their restoration is now seen as part of a global strategy to mitigate climate change. Zimbabwe committed to aligning its wetland eff orts with its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, reinforcing the understanding that environmental stewardship and climate action are two sides of the same coin.

The Victoria Falls Declaration, the centerpiece of CoP15, commits all parties to strengthen national policies, invest in restoration, enhance monitoring while including wetlands in climate, disaster risk reduction and food security plans. It urges the private sector and international donors to avail funding and technical support while championing youth, women and indigenous knowledge repositories as critical players in wetland conservation.

More than anything, CoP15 proved that wetland conservation is no longer just the work of scientists and environmentalists; it is now a political issue, a national development agenda and, for Zimbabwe, a matter of historical identity. Let us walk in the footsteps of Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo, who envisioned a Zimbabwe in control of its land and destiny. Let us restore our wetlands with the same courage that reclaimed our land. Let us teach our children that true nationalism is not only about remembering the past but about protecting the future.