Harare’s parks monuments of neglect

HARARE’s public parks are dying and with them, a part of the city’s civic soul is quietly being buried. Once vibrant spaces of joy, leisure, family outings, romance and public expression, our parks have become derelict shadows of themselves, echoing more with silence, danger and decay than with laughter or life.

The rot isn’t just physical. It is institutional and cultural. From Harare Gardens to Greenwood Park, from Africa Unity Square to the now-vanished Budiriro Park, our city’s green spaces stand as monuments to a broader failure, a collective shrug of responsibility in the face of visible collapse.

It’s easy to walk past a crumbling fountain or rusting swing set and think of it as merely poor maintenance. But what we are witnessing is not routine wear and tear. It is the disintegration of a contract between citizens and the city fathers. These parks once offered escape and inspiration. They were designed for the public good; for children to play, for elders to relax, for couples to gather, for communities to celebrate. Today, they offer nothing but risk, neglect and, in many cases, open defilement.

Harare Gardens, once a place of weddings and weekend picnics, now represents perhaps the most painful example. Broken paths, dry fountains, rusting play equipment and crumbling rockeries have transformed it into a place of threat rather than retreat. The beauty that once defined it has been replaced by lawlessness and hazard. It’s no longer just neglected; it has been abandoned.

The narrative is similar across the city. Africa Unity Square, renamed in honour of pan-African ideals, still carries colonial-era design and lacks any real reinterpretation to match its new identity. Glen Norah Park has been overrun by unregulated church structures and informal farming, its famed elephant sculpture now in ruins. Budiriro Park doesn’t even pretend anymore, it has simply ceased to exist.

What does this say about our city when public spaces, once built with vision and care, have been left to rot, surrendered to private or religious interests without any real resistance or accountability? The death of a park is never just the loss of some grass and benches. It is the loss of public dignity. It signals that we no longer value collective joy, that we no longer protect space for everyone, especially those who cannot afford private leisure or gated alternatives.

This abandonment has real, far-reaching consequences. Without safe, accessible parks, the city’s children lose places to play in and grow. The elderly lose spaces to stretch, breathe and socialise. Families lose affordable outing venues. The youth are pushed further toward the fringes, toward drugs, delinquency and despair. The absence of well-maintained public spaces is not just inconvenient, it is dangerous.

There is also the environmental cost. Parks are not just recreational; they are part of the city’s ecological infrastructure. They cool the air, absorb floodwater, protect biodiversity and punctuate the concrete sprawl with life. As they are paved over or overrun, Harare becomes more vulnerable to climate exigencies and less liveable for its residents.

Yet, there is still potential. Temporary initiatives like exhibitions, concerts or park shows provide a glimpse of what could be when energy and investment are availed. But these flashes of activity must not become smoke screens for deeper dysfunction.

To truly restore these parks, Harare needs a reinvention of how it sees and manages public space. It means clear zoning protection, community-based stewardship models, budgeted maintenance plans and public-private partnerships that enhance rather than exploit.

But perhaps more critically, it means a cultural reset. Harare’s residents must reclaim their role not just as users, but as guardians of these spaces. They must demand their preservation. They must organise around their protection.

A city that lets its parks die is a city that forgets its people. In their best days, Harare’s parks reminded us that urban life could still be humane, green and communal.