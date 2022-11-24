Health delivery on spotlight

AS the country continues in its endeavour to leave no one and no place behind, the health delivery services are being attended to, regardless of the illegal sanctions.

In addition to improving services at district and provincial levels, the authorities are making sure the country’s medical training facilities are modern.

This is why the recent official opening of the Great Zimbabwe University Medical School, by President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a significant milestone.

Significant in that, despite the illegal sanctions, this is the fourth such school in the country.

Others are at University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology and Midlands State University.

The country’s medical training facilities at this level are second only to South Africa in the SADC region.

SA has ten such health care schools.

Other lower level training courses are being carried out at various hospitals and centres countrywide.

However, the personnel released at these centres is still not enough to cover all the health care needs of the country.

That is why we welcome the President’s directive to offer suitable land to those who want to establish health parks in the country.

These are centres which will see a concentration of hospitals, clinics, training centres and warehouses for stocking drugs, among other facilities.

This should be taken up as an opportunity by our Diasporans to invest home by setting up facilities for research and specialised training at these centres.

Zimbabwe has the potential talent to make great strides in health delivery.

Those four young doctors who went to Kenya on a voluntary cleft lip and cleft palate surgery mission, shows our depth in specialised fields.

Many more avenues can be exploited by our talented sons and daughters, now in the Diaspora, once they take advantage of the land offer.

They must remember: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi’.

This is one of the best ways to beat sanctions.

Where we have the resources, both human and material, why can’t we redouble our efforts to exploit investment opportunities offered at these health parks!

Already, the Government has taken the lead by investing in a warehouse for stocking drugs through a Chinese grant.

Because of the illegal sanctions the country was running short of drugs and suitable machinery.

This has seen a serious brain drain of our medical personnel, who are being lured to foreign lands and sometimes by fraudsters.

And these poachers, especially those from England, are aware of the high levels of training our medical staff has gone through.

We are happy with the concerted effort by the Second Republic in trying to improve the working conditions of the medical staff.

This is in addition to restocking of hospitals and the improvement of the availability of drugs and modern accessories.

We are sure bigger district clinics and hospitals are bound to emerge countrywide with the wise use of devolution funds.

At present our patient-to- doctor ratio is still far from being satisfactory.

However, if the land offered for medical parks is taken up and Diasporans join in, then prospects of narrowing doctor-to-patient ratio look bright.

Thus it is gratifying to note that the Government is in the process of constructing 3 000 village health centres across the country through a US$40 million package availed by the European Union.

This will bring primary health care straight to the doorstep of every villager.

Here we are seeing how the adage of leaving no one and no place behind is being fulfilled in the health sector.