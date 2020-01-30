Innovation is the route to development

THE negative effects of climate change can no longer be ignored.

We have all watched how devastating the phenomena can be.

We have seen how livelihoods can easily be destroyed by the same.

Calls for mitigating strategies have been made.

What has been disappointing is that the same global powers who are destroying the climate drag Africa, the biggest victim, to summits.

But in reality those summits have become no more than talk shows.

The voice of the victim has been ignored and steadily cast aside.

Still Africa attends those summits.

Yet back home the climate continues to give in to the vagaries of the global powers’ recklessness.

The continent is hamstrung by recurring droughts.

Hunger continues to stalk the downtrodden people of the continent.

And the question is; how prepared is Africa in mitigating the rampant effects of climate change?

How prepared are we to take head-on, the decimating effects of climate change?

Have we put in place home-grown measures, solutions and strategies to counter this problem?

Are our representatives at those summits presenting the voice of the continent?

The answer to those pervasive questions lies in the action that the continent will take going forward.

We want our experts to come up with solutions to this challenge.

This is why Zimbabwe is, as with many issues affecting the continent, central to the solutions that will be brought forward by experts going forward.

The country has already taken giant steps towards coming up with innovations that can bridge the gap between climate change and production.

Due to our geographical location, we can easily become an innovation hub and exporter of technology.

However, there are so many issues that need to be attended to before we fully venture into that sector.

First, that burden must be carried by tertiary institutions.

Talent identification of the country’s finest minds must begin at primary schools.

This can be done through competitions that promote innovation.

No school must be left out in this thrust.

Second, the net must be cast wider and it should go beyond schools.

Any Zimbabwean who has an idea that can develop the economy should be part of the initiative.

Primary focus must be given to ideas that can help curb the effects of climate change.

Production of seed varieties that are drought resistant must be given prominence.

We raise these issues given how countries like Japan have become global superpowers due to science and innovation.

China is a key player in that quest too.

The world’s eyes are on that country.

And it has proved that innovation is the route to prosperity.

Currently it is gripped by the deadly Coronavirus but it has put in place sterling measures to contain the outbreak of the disease.

The Chinese city of Wuhan will build a 1000 bed hospital in a record six days.

That is the power of innovation.

The power of science and technology.

The oxygen that is feeding that country’s economy.

And there is nothing that stops our country from doing the same.

We have the resources.

We have the human capital base.

We have the ideas.

We have the brains.

All that we require is the willpower.

We also require patriotism to embark on the same trajectory.

We are already on course to achieve that feat given the many innovations and patents that our tertiary institutions have come up with.

Let us all unite and build our country.