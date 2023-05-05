Jerusalem is not our home

THERE is a thought-provoking video on social media defining what a scam is, particularly in relation to black people.

That scam is having the Bible translated into Swahili, Zulu and every other African language, but having zero scientific books translated into a single African language.

That the black race are the only member of the human race brainwashed to think that his/her ancestors bequeathed him/her with a curse such that almost every misfortune he/she encounters on earth is the fault of some ancestors who must be bound and cast in the fire of the holy ghost.

Therefore, when we at The Patriot write about how Christianity was used to brainwash blacks, we are often criticised by the same blacks who have forgotten their roots.

We will, however, continue writing on how Christianity was instrumental in the colonisation of Zimbabwe, and how it ultimately led to the destruction of our roots as Africans, and that until we free our minds from mental slavery, we will be the wretched of the earth.

Yes, the tragedy we face is that some in our midst have been hoodwinked to the extent of forgetting who we are. From ECD, our children are being made to sing that ‘Jerusalem is my home’, yet the opposite is true.

Are we not doing a disservice to our children?

In fact, are we not killing them by continuously brandishing that picture of a Caucasian Jesus whom is said to be the saviour of people, blacks included?

Why are we not teaching our children the truth?

They must know their real ancestors and be taught our way of doing things.

They must be informed that Christianity played a leading role in the colonisation of Africa.

They must know the source of the cloud that does not bear rain.

They must also know when the rains began to beat us.

That letter from King Leopold II to the first missionaries in Africa in the Belgian Congo in 1883 must be displayed in all school libraries.

The letter was exposed in 1935 by Moukouani Bukoko after he bought a second-hand Bible from a Belgian priest who had forgotten the letter in the Bible.

Part of it reads:

“Your principal objective in our mission in the Congo is never to teach the niggers to know God, this they know already.

They speak and submit to a Mungu, one Nzambi, one Nzakomba, and what else I don’t know.

They know that to kill, to sleep with someone else’s wife, to lie and to insult is bad.

Have courage to admit it; you are not going to teach them what they know already.

Your essential role is to facilitate the task of administrators and industrials, which means you will go to interpret the gospel in the way it will be the best to protect your interests in that part of the world.

For these things, you have to keep watch on disinteresting our savages from the richness that is plenty in their underground.

Your knowledge of the gospel will allow you to find texts ordering and encouraging your followers to love poverty, like: ‘Happier are the poor because they will inherit heaven’, and: ‘It’s very difficult for the rich to enter the kingdom of God’.

Your action will be directed essentially to the younger ones, for they won’t revolt when the recommendation of the priest is contradictory to their parents’ teachings.”

It is such information that our former colonisers do not want us to remember.

We must go back to history as Africans and Zimbabweans in particular.

With the Bible in hand, black people continue to believe that their riches are in heaven while the whiteman enjoys heaven on earth.

Through Christianity, black people have been hoodwinked and in the process, made to abandon their indigenous ways.

Having been manipulated in God’s name, they dismiss their culture, values and norms as archaic while others have completely forgotten about their ancestors.

As I have said in previous instalments, now is the time to raise a generation that knows that being black is a blessing and not a punishment from God.

Let us not be a whiteman’s investment for eternity.