John Bull is not our hero 

AUGUST is here and what a special month it is in our country!

Some of us call it the month of our heroes and heroines because that is the month we celebrate Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day.

This year they fall on August 8 and 9 respectively.

As we remember those who gave their all for Zimbabwe, let us also remember that the very same people we defeated in order to gain independence are still around and very bitter.

They are doing all sorts of nasty things to destabilise our nation and, as Zimbabweans, we must remain vigilant knowing fully well that there are still tormented souls out there who sacrificed their lives for us to be free.

How many of us explain to our children the significance of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National Heroes Acre?

How many of us remember the tormented souls at Chimoio, Nyadzonia, Freedom Camp, Kangara, Chibondo and Mkushi? How many are sensitising children about the need to honour the thousands gallant sons and daughters of the soil who lie in marked and unmarked graves dotted around the country?

I put emphasis on children because we must catch them young.

There are thousands who left their villages for the liberation war and never returned.

To date, their families have no closure.

Yes, let us celebrate our heroes but let us also take time to reflect.

What are we doing to safeguard our country from Western machinations?

We all know the US and its allies are relentless but are we going to let them do as they please?

We must always be on guard and we must instil that same mentality in our children.

Our children must be taught our story from the beginning. They must be taught that it was John Bull who came with the Bible in one hand and the gun in the other.

It must be said that it was John Bull who deceived us to pray with our eyes closed so that he could steal our land while relegating us to arid and tsetse fly-infested areas where we could not grow our own crops as usual.

After robbing us, it must also be taught that the same whiteman forced us to work for him, whip in hand.

The same John Bull confiscated our livestock, cattle in particular, in order to build empires – empires that have lasted for generations.

When we decided to reclaim our land, John Bull would have none of it.

He had already branded himself as the ‘finest flower of civilisation’.

He had already concluded that he was the rider and we were the horse.

But then we would also have none of it and as Mbuya Nehanda said before she was hanged that: “Mapfupa angu achamuka (my bones shall rise),” we rose and fought to dislodge colonial rule.

Sensing imminent defeat, John Bull began committing crimes against humanity – crimes that must be compensated.

The genocide at Nyadzonia, Chimoio, Mkushi, Freedom Camp and other camps holding Zimbabwean refugees will never be forgotten.

John Bull wanted to annihilate us, but he failed, until we got our Zimbabwe back.

That is just part of the story we must tell our children.

I say ‘part’ because there are still many narratives out there that must be told in order for our children to understand that their heroes and heroines are the ones who liberated this country, not the current quislings in the opposition and those in the numerous so-called civil society organisations singing for their supper.