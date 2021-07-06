Let us not be found wanting.

WE always write and talk about how, as a people, we must strive to preserve our hunhu/ubuntu.

Indeed, one way of doing so is by ensuring that we don’t lose our identity as a people because, sadly, we are slowly losing it.

Let us always remember that we have our own pasichigare.

The Jews have their own pasichigare which they trace back to Abraham and they go to the grave living by it.

Islam traces its pasichigare to Mohammed and every aspect of their lives, from waking to eating to working and to socialising, is dictated by their tradition.

The Chinese trace their pasichigare back to Lao Tse, Confucius and Sun Tzu while the Asian giants, knowing who they are and where they are coming from, have never been confused or distracted in their quest to become leading economies.

South Americans trace their pasichigare to Aztec traditions.

But, coming back to Zimbabwe, we must hang our heads in shame.

What kind of a people are we? How can we be a people who are clueless about their pasichigare?

A people who will listen and follow everyone and everything, totally disregarding our pasichigare.

It would have been better for us if it were a mere disregard of pasichagare.

However, it is worse.

Many of us have no idea what our pasichigare is.

Asked by those who have their own what our pasichigare is, we are found wanting.

We do not even know where to begin.

We stammer and end up dismissing it.

No wonder our ancestors turned their backs on us a long time ago, evidenced by the abominations we are experiencing.

For how else can we explain them (abominations) other than that we have been abandoned?

And we are to blame, totally. We have vilified the names that make up our pasichigare, that is if we even know them.

Besides Mbuya Nehanda, Chaminuka, King Lobengula, Sekuru Kaguvi and Mkwati, how many remember Tovera, Murenga, Sororenzou and Changamire Dombo, among others?

We have been hoodwinked and made to think that our pasichigare is evil, worthless and that it never enriched our lives.

Some in our midst have agreed that our pasichigare is worthless.

However, it is not a lie that our pasichigare had remedies for all ailments in the social, health, business and environmental arenas.

We are impressed by the West when it preaches about ‘going green’ yet our pasichigare valued its environment even when populations were so small and resources abundant.

Our pasichigare had a limitless range of taboos and rules to manage and maintain the environment.

Let us not be fooled by the West when they talk about ‘going green’ as if our pasichigare did not value the environment.

They are simply re-inventing the wheel.

There is so much we do not know about our pasichigare; things that will, today, in this 21st Century, help us grow as a nation; things that will assist efforts to boost business growth.

Our pasichigare has templates of best practices and good corporate governance that are unrivaled.

Our pasichigare has systems that will do away with abuse of our women and children, systems that protect the vulnerable in society.

Indeed, history will judge us harshly.

Our pasichigare will not forgive us for celebrating foreign pasichigares and abandoning ours.

Let us not be found wanting.