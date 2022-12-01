Let’s all embrace SONA

THE recent State of the Nation Address (SONA) by President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a timely and crucial address in many ways. It was a timely reminder and push towards increasing our efforts and energies towards economic growth. The SONA not only covered all sectors of the economy but provided the ingredients needed to spur growth.

Our agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, construction and tourism which form the anchor and basis of our economy are on the rebound. And what does this rebound mean for Zimbabweans? It means no slackening and more hard work. It means commitment and dedication to the cause of our country.

And significantly, it means patriotism and honesty. No selling out and pulling in a different direction. Time and again Zimbabweans have proven their mettle when it comes to serving their country. We have proven that we have what it takes to make this country tick. We have proven that as a united people we can take this country to unprecedented levels of development.

We have proven that we are armed with the qualities that build strong pillars of development. Our resilience has made us a global marvel and our hard work has made us attractive to many across the world. Our skills capacity have made us a highly marketable human capital. But these attributes alone are not enough if we don’t pull in the same direction. Let us prove and show the world that we are really an educated people. Let us use these qualities and attributes within our own economy before we export them.

This is why President Mnangagwa’s SONA must be embraced by all progressive Zimbabweans. A conducive environment for economic growth has been created and all that is needed is for us to take advantage of these conditions to boost economic revival.

We need to converge, as a country, around the SONA’s major objective which is to increase local capacity. Visible results are being witnessed all round, with capacity utilisation steadily increasing. In the same vein, accelerated implementation of policies revitalising agriculture, infrastructure development, unlocking the potential of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and encouraging private sector investments, among other issues, are key to achieving economic growth.

Observance of zero tolerance to corruption is the pillar to realising our dream of an upper middle-income economy by 2030. Our path towards achieving that is clear and we are well on course to making it possible, for already we have recorded notable successes in many areas that seek to improve the quality of life of our people.

Sectors like mining from which small-scale miners have stood tall have made significant contributions to the building of the gold bullion. The agriculture sector has also proved vital in the country’s economic turnaround efforts and the support extended by Government will accelerate its growth. Still there is more that needs to be done to mitigate the effect of the illegal sanctions imposed on the country by the US and its allies.

While they say sanctions are ‘targeted’, the business community continues to face challenges accessing markets and finances because of the so-called targeted sanctions. Some who want to do business with us are afraid of dealing with us because of sanctions. There is need for more homegrown solutions to bust the illegal sanctions. The 2022/23 summer cropping season has started on a good note with rains being received countrywide.

What this means is agriculture can or rather must play a significant role in providing food security.

Let us all embrace SONA to rejuvenate the economy and eradicate poverty.