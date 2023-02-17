Let’s teach our children

THE drug scourge among our children, the wayward behaviour, a refusal to be responsible citizens are symptoms of far darker forces.

What could be the problem, what are our children telling us?

I am afraid we are to blame, we are failing our children for at the end of the day what do they know.

It is our responsibility not just to protect but teach our children the good and bad.

A deep sense of nationhood does not just develop out of the blue, it is inculcated, drilled into citizens of a nation.

As a nation, we have an identity and a heritage that must be protected, preserved and perpetuated.

And this can only happen when we disseminate our knowledge to our young people in our homes and our schools.

Our people, our children are suffering because of lack of knowledge.

One of the evils and successes recorded by our former colonisers is making us disregard our history and label our values and traditions inferior.

We need to disseminate valuable knowledge about our past and our present to instill a sense of nationhood in our young people.

We need to recoup the lost self-confidence, empower them so that they can take charge of their own lives and be loyal citizens of the nation.

That way, they can be a people proud of their motherland and ready to defend it with their blood.

I am glad we have discarded the education system that created elites incapable of repairing a broken door nor tend a bed of cabbages nor sing the national anthem.

How does a man or woman benefit when he or she gains world knowledge, but loses his or her identity?

Knowledge is only useful when it empowers and improves lives.

And that is exactly what the Second Republic has ordered.

Let us teach our children in our languages and not be obsessed with turning our children into little Britons.

Let us write more in our own languages.

Every language is a complete repository of culture and heritage.

We have become lost and confused in this Englishness as if we have no language of our own.

Our youths stand to benefit more from visiting and conversing nevasharukwa vedu/abadala bethu more than they are benefitting from social media.

In our language lies our culture, our values and our traditions.

Our languages are part of our cultural capital.

We must educate our young people and make them proud of their mother tongue.

So much of our essence is being lost in transportation through the vehicle called English.

Our young people must have a sense of national pride and value their national ethos.

The flag as our cultural/national symbol of identity must be regarded dearly by all.

Our young must know the importance of the land and be proud to be known as vana vevhu; we have an inseparable tie with that priceless resource that we were given by God.

Our eminent teachers, doctors and professors as well as our elders, the walking libraries, must come together and craft a rescue plan as a matter of urgency.

They must come together and break the grip of Westernisation that is squeezing out our life, masquerading as globalisation.