Let’s value human life

THE apparent puzzling increase in the number of murder cases in a country whose culture considers the taking away of somebody’s life a taboo is something which has to be tackled with the urgency it deserves.

Police have recently expressed shock at the growing number of cases of murder due to rituals, infidelity, alcohol abuse and family problems, among other causes.

What is appalling is some of these murders are premeditated.

And in some cases the culprits seem to act on impulse without giving a thought to the gravity of their actions.

But this should not be so.

Zimbabwean culture is known for respecting human life, for the consequences of murder have been accepted to be grave.

This is not necessarily at the courts of law, but through avenging spirits (ngozi).

This entails that the spirit of the murdered person comes back with vengeance, inflicting untold suffering on the clan of the offender.

Indeed, almost all African societies have accounts of people, who have been visited by avenging spirits with devastating results.

Normally this avenging spirit is usually appeased at cost that is ghastly.

This fear has always been an effective deterrent.

But what has suddenly happened to our Zimbabwean society?

Let’s take for example the recent alleged ritual murder of a seven-year-old boy in Murehwa.

The alleged murderer, a herd boy, has since confessed to the law enforcement agents to committing the heinous offense.

What is mind boggling is the gruesome manner in which the premeditated crime was carried out.

There are many, who shudder at the idea of chopping off even the head of a chicken.

Let alone that of a human being – a seven-year-old for that matter.

What makes this alleged inhuman ritual even more horrendous is that the deceased’s uncle (a blood brother to the victim’s father) could have been the instructor-in-chief. And yet this is not the only ritual murder to have been confirmed by the police.

But the question is what makes these people so insanely brave as to deliberately dismember an innocent soul without caring about the consequences?

The answer lies in the existence of witch doctors, who assure the culprits that no harm would befall them.

These charlatans are the chief source of all this evil.

How a normal human person can believe that he can suddenly become rich, by giving these pseudo n’angas parts of the murdered body of their victim defeats logic

These pseudo characters should be met with the full wrath of the law.

Their hands equally drip with the blood of the murdered victims.

With the Murehwa case investigators could not immediately locate the skull and hands of the victim.

No doubt the fearful bravery of the perpetrators is exposed by their succumbing to the intimidation of the n’anga, who doesn’t want to face the police.

No doubt these body parts must have been taken to a charlatan, who misled the culprits into believing that by killing a close relative,they would become filthy rich.

The message should be emphatically driven to the gullible offenders that this is impossible.

A number of other murders seem to be impulsive.

These would have been avoided if the offender had paused for a moment to consider the consequences of their action.

Why should one be forced to be a murderer over infidelity, when the law is very clear that in such cases divorces will be granted?

At the recent burial of National Hero, Cde Ruphus Chigudu, President Mnangagwa did not mince his words in urging swift action to stop these murders.

He called upon the the criminal justice system to deal ‘strongly’ with perpetrators to bring this unfortunate trend to an end.