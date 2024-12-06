Liberation is a process, not an event

Editor’s Note

AS we traverse the complexities of the 21st century, the notion of former liberation movements which have transformed into today’s revolutionary parties may seem, at first glance, to belong to the annals of history. Images of anti-colonial struggles, civil rights marches and workers’ uprisings evoke bygone eras of seismic societal shifts. Yet, upon closer examination, these movements’ spirit and the principles they champion remain not only relevant but crucial to understanding and addressing the pressing issues of our time.

The foundational purpose of liberation struggles has always been the pursuit of freedom and justice in the face of systemic oppression. Whether they occurred under colonial rule, apartheid or discriminatory social structures, these movements sought to dismantle the hierarchies and mechanisms that perpetuate inequality. Today, while colonialism in its traditional form has largely receded, its legacies endure in economic disparity, social injustice and cultural erasure.

Neo-colonial exploitation, global capitalism’s inequities and the persistent denial of indigenous rights serve as stark reminders that the struggle for liberation is far from over. In the present day, structural systems of oppression still manifest through various forms —racism, gender inequality, class disparities and environmental injustice, among others. These systems, deeply embedded within societal frameworks, necessitate collective resistance akin to historical liberation struggles.

The continued relevance of movements, like the fight against systemic racism or the battle for indigenous land rights, demonstrates that liberation struggles are far from being historical relics; they are ongoing realities.For instance, indigenous communities across the globe are at the forefront of environmental preservation efforts, challenging extractive industries and fighting to safeguard their lands. These battles are not merely environmental but represent a deeper struggle for sovereignty and self-determination. As we interrogate the complexities of our time, let us remember that the work of past liberation movements was not an endpoint but a foundation.

For Africa, liberation was not an event; it was a process, a journey, and that journey is not yet over. The people know this. They look at their liberation movements, not with blind loyalty but with eyes that see both the glory and the flaws.

Liberation movements remain central to Africa’s political landscape, not as relics of history but as dynamic institutions shaping the present and future. Revolutionary parties’ continued dominance is not merely a result of of their liberation war credentials but ability to adapt, connect and deliver. Their understanding of the electorate’s needs and capacity to communicate clear and practical visions have ensured their success.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have been their own worst enemies, failing to adapt to changing circumstances and struggling with internal divisions.

