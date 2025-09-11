THE spectacle in Beijing, commemorating 80 years since Japan’s defeat in World War II, was more than a national parade. It was a masterclass in how a once humiliated and marginalised nation can rise to global prominence through discipline, planning, and strategic foresight. For the developing world, especially Africa and Latin America, the lessons are profound.

China’s story is not one of sudden success. It is the product of decades of hard work, investment in education, industrialisation, and a long-term commitment to national sovereignty. In the mid-20th century, China was a poor country, plagued by foreign domination, internal strife, and systemic underdevelopment. The West dismissed it as backward and incapable of modernisation. Yet today, Beijing commands respect, competes at the highest levels of technology and industry, and asserts itself as a pole of global power.

What this teaches the developing world is that progress is possible even under the weight of historical injustices. The key lies in refusing to accept inferiority as destiny. China did not rely on sympathy from stronger nations. Instead, it pursued self-reliance, cultivating indigenous industries, protecting intellectual property, and investing in human capital. Sovereignty was not begged for, it was built.

By contrast, much of the developing world remains ensnared in dependency cycles. Reliance on foreign aid, imported technologies, and external validation has created structural weaknesses. China demonstrates that sovereignty is not a gift but an achievement born of persistence. This lesson should not be ignored.

Equally important is the message of unity. The Beijing parade reflected a country moving with shared purpose, where education, defence, and technological development align under a common vision. Many developing nations struggle to mobilise such cohesion, often fragmented by short-term politics, corruption, and external manipulation. China reminds us that enduring progress requires unity of purpose, not constant distraction by expedient gains.

The West’s response to China’s rise has been telling. Once accustomed to uncontested global dominance, Western powers now find themselves unsettled by the emergence of a competitor that cannot be dictated to. The resulting anxiety has manifested in attempts to discredit China’s model, sow division among developing nations, and pressure countries to align with Western narratives of democracy, governance, and human rights.

Herein lies a crucial warning: the developing world must not be distracted by the West’s frantic efforts to retain control of the global order. Just as China endured decades of Western derision and pressure, so too must Africa, Asia, and Latin America resist being pulled away from building independent capacity. The West’s criticisms are not always rooted in altruism they are expressions of fear that their monopoly over global politics, economics, and technology is slipping.

If anything, China’s rise has expanded the range of choices available to developing countries. No longer is the West the sole source of models, finance, or technology. Nations now have alternatives. But with alternatives comes responsibility: the responsibility to learn, adapt, and build without repeating old mistakes of dependency.

The message from Beijing is unmistakable: liberation is not a moment, it is a continuum. It requires investment in education, industrialisation, and innovation across decades, even generations. The developing world cannot afford to be distracted by short-term aid packages, foreign lectures, or the illusion of quick fixes. Real sovereignty is painstaking and slow, but it is enduring.

The West is panicking as its dominance wanes, but for the developing world, this should not be a source of fear. It should be an opportunity. The global order is shifting, and those who invest in discipline, unity, and innovation will secure their place. China has shown it is possible. The question is whether others will follow its example with the same patience and resolve.