WE have always had problems with American ambassadors 0ver their condescending attitude as demonstrated by their undiplomatic intrusion into the internal affairs of our sovereign State.

The incoming US Ambassador-Designate, Pamela Tremont, was not slow in demonstrating she was no different from her predecessors.

That is if her unrestrained attack on our relations with China during her recent hearing before the US Senators, in her preparation before her posting to Zimbabwe is anything to go by. Her claim that China’s dealings with Zimbabwe were only benefitting the elite at the expense of the ‘povo’ cannot go unchallenged.

For a start, she was being quizzed by the US Senators in their own Parliament, which she respects. Yet she goes on to trash our imposing new Parliament building as an unnecessary relic just because it was built by the Chinese.

What shameful hypocrisy!

She went on to highlight what she thinks Americans have done to help Zimbabwe. She boasted her government had disbursed over US$4 billion towards the development of the country since independence. She pointed out that this benevolence cannot be matched by China.

And yet as far as we know, these billions never passed through the hands of the Zimbabwe Government. Instead, it was poured into the coffers of NGOs to enable them to fight for ‘democracy and human rights’.

However, we know that this so -called ‘democracy and human rights’ is mere euphemism for regime change. TheAmbassador-Designate is expected by her government to reverse the cordial bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China. She hopes to play a critical role in conditioning Zimbabwe to suspend its sovereignty and entertain American interests instead. This is dangerous wishful thinking.

It is advisable that Ms Tremont’s first port of call, when she comes to assume her new duties, should be the Chitepo School of Ideology.

There she will be told that it was the Chinese who armed us when fighting colonial rule and more details about our ethos as a country. On the other hand, American mercenaries joined hands with Ian Smith to fight the black Zimbabweans.

Not only that: The US was not ashamed to defy UN sanctions by openly importing chrome from the Smith regime to oil his war machinery. We will never forget this treachery Ms Tremont. There is no way we can prefer the US over China in the face of past events. Outstanding among America’s evils is the use of us as slaves and moreover they have refused to pay reparations for their evil deeds.

What with ZDERA, an obnoxious piece of legislation designed to strangle our economy and make it ’scream’! But such sadistic tendencies can never be associated with China, known to Zimbabwe as an all-weather friend. We will never forget 2008 when a UN resolution in the Security Council, intended to authorise the invasion of Zimbabwe, was blocked by China and Russia.

Could we have expected a more friendly gesture!

This explains why Ms Tremont’s posting to Zimbabwe, with a mission to coerce us to curtail trade relations with China, is doomed. Zimbabwe would like to be a friend to all, Uncle Sam included.

Ms Tremont’s assertion that investments from China are being used to fund the lifestyles of the elite at the expense of the majority is far-fetched. The Ambassador-Designate must be made aware of some of the projects that have been initiated by the Chinese in this country.

These include power expansion projects at Hwange and Kariba, world class international airports in Harare and Victoria Falls and of course our new Parliament building.

These are projects intended to uplift the life of the people and the status of the country as we inch towards Vision 2030.

If we are to go by Ms Tremont pronouncements, we have to warn her in advance that she has to calm down. Our relations with China, or any other country for that matter, is none of Uncle Sam’s business.