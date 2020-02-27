National stadia: Embarrassing national disaster

THOSE responsible for looking after our football stadia should more than bury their heads in shame for the national humiliation of seeing the country forced to play international games on foreign lands.

Because of the appalling state of all our stadia, the Confederation of African Football has banned the use of our facilities indefinitely.

What a blow to a country in which millions are passionate soccer lovers.

What is disturbing is that these soccer venues, take for example, Gwanzura, Rufaro Stadiun, Barbourfields and the National Sports Stadium, were once glamorous sites.

But, over the years, the deterioration has been left to take its toll with those responsible for maintaining the grounds looking on with arms akimbo

For heaven’s sake, how can a stadium like Gwanzura, once considered the Mecca of our football pilgrimages, be reduced to a caricature of an abandoned graveyard!

The Harare City Council is said to have indicated its readiness to redress the damage to this beloved stadium on a number of occasions.

And, at that time, it appeased the concerned soccer fans by dangling budgets, but all this seemed to have been a way of lulling soccer fans.

Nothing was done as the rot continued unabated.

But wait a minute!

Other football grounds run by councils in other towns or cities haven’t got a different outlook at all

The levels of neglect on these council-run stadiums only differ in degree.

It might be Sakubva in Mutare, Dulibadzimu in Beitbridge, Chibuku in Chitungwiza, Pelandaba in Gwanda or Chipadze in Bindura, the sad story is the same.

There are those, who, for political expediency, sink so low as to cut their noses to spite their faces, believing blame would be directed at the Government.

What else explains this apparent countrywide calculated dereliction of duty?

It is worth noting that these urban councils are run by the MDC Alliance, a party determined to discredit the ZANU PF Government whenever an opportunity arises.

But the Government is no saint either.

The Sports and Recreation Council, an arm of the Government, is responsible for the upkeep of the National Sports Stadium (NSS).

But it has never bothered to refurbish or upgrade the giant pride of soccer fans.

Regrettably, it is among the stadiums which have been condemned by CAF.

Apart from national embarrassment of hosting our international games, say in a small country like eSwatini, loss of revenue and damage to confidence and status is far reaching.