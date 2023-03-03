Nelson Chamisa offside

THE latest move by Mr Nelson Chamisa, as he continues throwing

around his weight in his little domain, is quite sickening to say the least.

While many will not pay much attention to his interference in student

politics, which he has failed to shake off, what he is doing shows exactly

the type of person he is, a bully with no respect for structure or rules.

The behaviour of the likes of Chamisa is the reason we cannot afford

to forget the liberation struggle ethos — it forever remains important.

Sadly, those with vaulting ambitions have sought to deride and

belittle the achievements of our liberation war by disregarding what

was fought for — democracy and all it entails.

The liberation struggle, most importantly, taught us to love our

country.

It implored us to defend our country from its enemies.

We fought the war to dismantle the racist colonial State and replace it

with one that gave the people unconditional access to land, that allowed

people to participate meaningfully in the economic development of

their country, that gave people the right to choose their leaders and that

gave people the freedom to believe what they chose.

Colonialism robbed Zimbabweans of all of the above; it took away

civil liberties and rights.

It denied us a stake in our economy, freedom of association and

expression.

Imperialists exploited and expropriated.

The journey that we have walked thus far, from independence

to today, has been defined by the success of the Land Reform and

Resettlement Programme and the ongoing economic empowerment

programmes including all the freedoms we enjoy, unfettered.

It is important to keep these facts in mind when analysing the

situation that Zimbabwe finds itself in.

We are under threat from the West and its allies who are vehemently

opposed to the empowerment programmes that seek to better the lot of

the majority.

And their champion Chamisa has turned himself into a little dictator,

a law unto himself.

When a whole party begins to say; ‘if the president wishes it’, then

there is a serious problem.

As a nation, we have intensified the fight for economic independence

and redeemed ourselves from being economic puppets and perpetual

beggars gallivanting from one metropolitan city to another telling the

same old story of poverty.

And we have no appetite for weak leaders who thrive through

bullying like Chamisa.

Empowerment and the restoration of our rights has been a

fundamental goal in the development of African lives but people like

Chamisa will only set us back.

We have refused to be dominated economically by economic lords as

we were politically dominated by political lords yesterday

Economic domination is, indeed, a worse phenomenon than political

domination.

This is because, in the latter case, no political resources are

depleted by being shipped abroad, whereas in a situation of economic

domination our resources are day-by-day freighted to Paris, London

and New York, all as lowly purchased raw materials.

Thus, we need to harness our skills and become masters of our

destinies: characters drunk with desire for power and no sound policies

should steer clear of levers of nationhood.

If you are genuinely Zimbabwean, Chamisa must frighten you.

There is a warped idea of democracy that some people among us want

to be identified with because the Americans or some other Western

nation say so when in fact they don’t practise it at all in their countries.