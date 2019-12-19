Never shall we be divided

IT is very unfortunate that in the funfair that comes with the ending of the year, all other commemorations and celebrations pale in comparison.

For instance, we have the historic Unity Day, three days before Christmas. However, it appears, few people stop to think about and reflect on this important day.

The day has been dwarfed by the more worldly Christmas celebrations, we risk forgetting the significance and story of Unity Day as we blindly celebrate a holiday that has no connection to us historically.

So we find Unity Day not only overshadowed by the overly commercialised Christmas celebrations, but also by forces within and outside our nation, who would rather divide and conquer us.

Unity Day has been made insignificant by some or used as a platform to reopen ethnic wounds masterminded by the colonial regime.

So instead of the nation remembering that December 22 marks a time when we united as one people and found each other as we had in the past, we are totally gripped by Christmas to the exclusion of everything else. Unity tells us that we should not seek to be better than the next person, but to improve our lot as a people. While competition is healthy and needed in any arena, there is no need to operate with the idea to outdo the next person and to achieve happiness through the misery of others.

We must not seek to be bigger just for the sake of being bigger or to win for the sake of winning, but our victories must have a broader impact, they must benefit the nation and if they do not, then we are doomed.

We must all work with the idea of improving and making better our various arenas driven by the desire to leave our nation a better place. All of us have a responsibility, not only to ourselves or immediate members of our families, but to future generations. Our thinking, as we act in the various stations that govern our society, must be generational, vachauya vachati chii nemabatiro edu.

Challenges and difficulties are a reality that must not send us running for cover. Always, we have had challenges and always, we faced them head-on. We have never cowered or retreated but emerged victorious despite the odds stacked against us.

Many of us never saw the squalor, the deprivation and sub-human conditions of Rhodesia. There was and will never be anything beautiful about that dreadful era.

Blinded by the love of money, gripped by the spirit of selling-out for individual benefit, some have forgotten the significance and agenda of the liberation struggle.

Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans neupfumi hwayo hwose.

That which unites us as a people is stronger than that which wants to divide us.

Cecil John Rhodes’ Pioneer Column came with the sole purpose of wrestling the land and all the riches between the Zambezi and Limpopo from its rightful indigenous owners.

Initially, they succeeded, up to the time of the conclusion of the Second Chimurenga, when their grip on political power was rolled back. The third phase of the Chimurenga has been to wrestle back control of the land from the descendants of the Pioneer Column, which has been successfully done.

Now we are in the fourth phase of our war of liberation, a war to gain total economic liberation. To win this economic struggle, we must study and understand the methods of the enemy and we must devise strategies to counter and pre-empt these, rather than wait until substantial damage has already been inflicted on us.

The original pioneers still have their fourth generation descendants among us, who are determinedly still driving the agenda of their fore-bearers and wishing for the quest for our economic emancipation to fail.

They will use all manner of subterfuge and quislings among us. This we must guard against. Let us relentlessly focus on our strengths as a nation and as a unified people.