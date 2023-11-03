No to white capital

THE problems currently bedevilling Zimbabwe are a result of white capital and, most crucially, requires leaders like President Emmerson Mnangagwa and team to lead the country as well as build its own capital through its own ways.

Some of us still fear upsetting the white capital, considering it omnipotent.

President Mnangagwa stands for much more than anti-Western rhetoric, he believes in the people’s advancement thrust.

His efforts must be embraced in the context of the need for the continent to shake off its reliance on white capital by building its own empires.

This discourse of doing away with white capital must, of course, be taken from the perspective of the path that President Mugabe has taken in Zimbabwe as rightfully said by Julius Malema.

President Mnangagwa knows that, for real and sustainable development, Zimbabweans must be in total control of all the levers of the economy.

We may be experiencing difficulties and pains but these are necessary if we are to have a Zimbabwe standing on a firm foundation.

Pain cannot be avoided because not everyone wants Zimbabwe to be a successful story; we must be a nation that will deter others from following our path of real ownership!

What is happening in Zimbabwe cannot be blamed on the leadership, everyone has a responsibility to make the country fully functional.

If there is anyone to blame, it is the angry white capital.

Whether we like it or not, there are Western powers disagreeing with us politically and are using their economic muscle to punish the people of Zimbabwe.

What is clear is that, for Zimbabwe to wean itself from the tragedies of white capital, it must unite as one people, one entity bound by the values and virtues of hard work and unity of purpose.

This requires leaders who advocate very radical economic policies to steer Africa from the murky waters of white capital — exactly what is happening in the Second Republic.

Sadly, movement towards the building of ‘black capital’ by Africa has been slow in gathering both momentum and consensus, largely due to the legacy of colonialism.

We can never be free as a people when we are still riding on the colonial legacy of white capital.

Did colonial rule put African countries on a higher or lower path of economic change?

African countries were put on a lower path of economic change that now sees Western countries and our erstwhile colonisers dominating our economies and dictating how they should be run.

And to date, they continue fighting anyone who tries to dismantle their hegemonic control of economies in Africa.

But Zimbabwe already has a good history when it comes to building its own black capital.

Take the Munhumutapa Kingdom for instance.

This was the ultimate example of how black capital is key in building a truly African economy.

