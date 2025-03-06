No woman should die giving life

BRINGING a child into the world should be a moment of joy, hope and new beginnings. Yet, for too many women in Zimbabwe, it is a moment of danger that often ends in loss of life.

Recent statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care are sobering: in January alone, 54 mothers and nearly 300 infants lost their lives due to complications related to childbirth. Each of these deaths is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure safe motherhood for every woman in our country.

No woman should die while giving life. No child should take their first breath only to lose it moments later. These losses are not just statistics; they are families torn apart, dreams cut short and futures that will never be realised. And yet, many of these deaths are preventable.

As we commemorate International Women’s Month, let us reflect on the role we all have to play in protecting the lives of mothers and babies. The responsibility does not rest on one institution alone, it is a shared duty among the Government, healthcare providers, communities and families. We must all work together to ensure that no woman dies due to circumstances that can be avoided.

The duty of care in maternal health is sacred. Doctors, nurses, midwives and all healthcare professionals take an oath to save lives. Their service is at the heart of ensuring safe deliveries. We must honour and support their dedication, ensuring they have the training, and resources needed to provide the best service possible. At the same time, every healthcare provider must remain committed to their calling. Every mother who walks into a clinic or hospital deserves to be treated with urgency, compassion and expertise. A simple act of attentiveness, a timely intervention and a well-monitored pregnancy can mean the difference between life and death.

Beyond healthcare facilities, communities should play a central role in ensuring safe motherhood. Families must encourage pregnant women to seek prenatal care early. Traditional beliefs and cultural norms should not stand in the way of medical attention. A woman should never feel ashamed or fearful of seeking help. Husbands, parents and in-laws should all rally around expectant mothers, ensuring they attend check-ups and deliver in safe environments. No woman should have to make the journey to a hospital alone.

Access to healthcare must also be prioritised. While challenges exist, solutions can be found. Mobile clinics, trained village health workers, and emergency transport systems can bridge the gap for women in remote areas. Communities must come together to support expectant mothers, just as they do in times of celebration and grief.

Awareness about high-risk pregnancies, the importance of hospital deliveries, and recognising danger signs must be strengthened at every level of society.

A mother’s life is priceless. A baby’s future is irreplaceable. As we remember the women and infants we have lost, let us renew our commitment to safeguarding life. Let us ensure that every woman, whether in a rural village or a city hospital, is given the care, respect, and support she deserves during pregnancy and childbirth.

Saving lives is not the responsibility of one person or one institution. It is a collective effort that requires compassion, commitment and action from all of us. Every doctor, every nurse, every community leader, and every family member has a role to play. Together, we can ensure that no woman dies while giving life. Together, we can make motherhood safe for all.

