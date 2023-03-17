THE many young people vying to represent their communities on the ZANU PF ticket tell a very important and heart-warming story.

The elders have done a very fine job, we must say.

Our young are actively involved in the politics of their country, have a deep respect for the liberation struggle, are loving the land repossessed by their parents on which they now work making millions of dollars.

Not long ago, there were some who desperately tried to project the image that our youth wanted nothing to do with the liberation struggle and had no respect for those who participated in the war to regain our freedoms.

They wanted our young and educated to behave as if Zimbabwe was not their home, as if they were just passing through and were no builders of their country.

They projected our youth as hopeless when it came to developing our natural resources and improving the real livelihoods of the ordinary people.

But today, in the Second Republic, they are among leading champions of development.

They are on the forefront of defending this beautiful country from the lions, hyenas and jackals baying for its blood at the gate.

Our youth have refused to let their country be relegated to a charity case were non-governmental organisations bring us ‘relief’.

They are innovating and bringing solutions to the various challenges wrought by the illegal sanctions imposed by the West.

Instead of encouraging our young to work hard in line with the Biblical advice: “Uchadya cheziya,” there are some among us, charlatans of various shades, urging them to surrender themselves to the West.

There is nothing wrong with seeking fruitful friendships, but making them the centre of development is totally missing it.

This line of thinking kills the initiative of our young and old to work hard and improve themselves and their communities.

If we understand that tichadya cheziya, then we can say we are supporting the economic empowerment of our youths, women and men.

Zimbabweans, the world over, are known as hard-working people, not as a charity-seeking lazy lot who live on dreams of a better life given them on a silver platter by outsiders.

Musikavanhu loves and supports us to do well in our lives, today.

Be wary of those who try to alienate us from the realities of life in our country, promising us a future which we have no control over.

What salvation can a white Europe and the US bring to a black Africa?

If you are not sure of the answer, look at the history of black-white relations over the entire recorded history of mankind.

Whites are the predators; blacks are the prey.

Although blacks have been murdered, humiliated, enslaved, economically emasculated and physically abused by Westerners, there are sell-outs among us who, for a few pieces of silver, continue to do their bidding.

But we are people who know who they are.

Our young know their responsibilities and duties.

Our nation is safe and will thrive.

We hope more youths will take up the gauntlet and continue working for the motherland.