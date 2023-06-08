Patriotic Bill a necessary deterrent

OPPOSITION quarters, bent on regime change, are deliberately misleading the public by claiming that the recently passed Patriotic Bill is meant to stifle the democratic space and frighten people from criticising the Government.

They go further with their ridiculous argument by asserting the passing of the Bill was timed to coincide with the harmonised elections.

Thus they believe the Bill is meant to give the Government an unfair advantage at the polls.

But before we delve into these misleading submissions, let’s have a look at the substance of a Bill that has had such a hysterical response from the regime change brigade.

Yet, paradoxically, the US is among other States that have enacted their own ‘Patriotic Acts’.

The Bill, among other things, imposes stiff penalties on persons campaigning against their country through private correspondence with foreign governments and harming national interests.

In fact, any utterance or act undermining the State will be dealt with by the Bill.

This includes calling for the imposition of sanctions, to make the Zimbabwean economy ‘scream’.

The CCC, a local opposition political party, has joined hands with the US and some NGOs in an unholy triumvirate to bring the country down by hook or by crook.

The Bill expects Zimbabweans to love their country and not necessarily the Governing political party.

For instance, if we look at the illegal sanctions, this evil tool of destruction is making life bitter for all Zimbabweans.

There is a huge difference between State and Government.

Governments come and go but the State, which is there for everyone, is there to stay and measures have to be taken to ensure this.

We are heading for our general elections on August 23.

Obviously during campaigning, the opposition is going to attack the performance of Government left, right and centre.

It is within their democratic rights and the Patriotic Bill won’t touch them.

But if stopping opposition parties from campaigning for sanctions or destruction of the State is deemed to be curtailing democratic space, so be it.

There are some bemoaning the passing of the Bill, but on our part we feel it has come a bit late.

Treasonous acts have been going on unpunished for too long.

Opposition stalwarts have even gone to the US to campaign for sanctions against their country in the absence of restraining measures.

It’s not long ago that Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti flew to the US to masquerade as the country’s spokesmen in pleading for the retention of economic sanctions.

With the Patriotic Bill, like-minded traitors, can do so at the risk of finding a new home — in jail.

Media reports, determined to pursue the regime change agenda, are bound to interpret the Patriotic Bill wrongly.

This they have already done and loudly too for that matter.

But for genuine Zimbabweans with allegiance to their motherland, whose flag they salute, it is only fair that they not be gullible and must dismiss such political mischief with the scorn it deserves.

We crave for democracy and observance of human rights, but this is within certain boundaries.

We are under sanctions which deny us of a certain level of comfort, but then acceptance of this situation is a worthwhile sacrifice for one’s country.

The enemy, like during the days of the liberation war, is always on the prowl, ready to pounce on the weak.

Unashamed, victims put on brave faces as they betray their motherland.

Hopefully, when the Patriotic Bill becomes law, it will be an effective deterrent.

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

