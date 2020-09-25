Prophets of doom shamed

WHILE forces of doom are relentlessly trying to find ways to bring down ZANU PF, the revolutionary party is responding by ensuring that measures to to bring the greatest happiness to the greatest number are put in place.

This is being done on two fronts.

At national and through devolution at provincial and district levels, results are steadily already beginning to show.

One of the scourges that had seemed to hang on the nation’s shoulders like the proverbial albatross, was the unstable exchange rate of the Zim dollar. As the Zim dollar continued to depreciate against the US dollar at an alarming rate, prices responded by biting the consumer pockets mercilessly.

It now looks like the rate has been tamed after the recent introduction of the auction system.

Prices have simultaneously responded.

Consumers have heaved a huge sigh of relief after the mad constant steep rises of a few months back seem to have been halted.

We believe whatever magic wand was used the results are going to hold.

It is a pity, however, that the buying power of salaries had been so badly eroded, that it might take some time to match the rate at which the dollar has stabilised.

We therefore believe that subsequent salary adjustments, will eventually match the existing rate, while prices remain constant.

Another national venture likely to bring smiles on people’s faces is the renewed thrust towards boosting agricultural production.

This is especially so since agriculture is the ‘heartbeat’ of the nation, as President Emmerson Mnangagwa has pointed out.

Already there is optimism that winter wheat harvest will significantly exceed that of previous years. This will result in a significant reduction in the import bill, saving forex for other crucial items.

And it looks like the the enthusiasm with which Pfumvudza Presidential Input Scheme is being received, will result in a cereal production boom.

We are encouraged by the effort of extension workers so far, to educate smallholder farmers on this conservation farming technique.

We also pray that Government will distribute all required inputs timeously. It has promised that and is already being seen to be doing so.

This is another area, where we are expecting more significant savings on the export bill.

To encourage farmers to redouble their efforts, it is prudent that GMB offers attractive prices for their produce.

Surely, there is no wisdom in paying farmers peanuts, then opt to spend vast sums of forex to import what we can produce.

Devolution enshrined in the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution, is already in full swing and ensuring development of projects initiated locally.

And not from Central government.

Of course Central government may chip in with funds, but the ‘us’ and not ‘them’ feeling will have brought a lot of satisfaction.

Districts are expected to exploit existing resources, and of course human being one of them, to come up with their own projects.

Here we can see competition among provincial ministers, on one hand and Metropolitan ministers on the other, hotting up.

Already roads and bridges are being mended, while clinics and schools have been built in the different provinces.

A word of warning to the provincial ministers of Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South,Manicaland, Masvingo, Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare.

We will soon be visiting your provinces before comparing your devolution projects vis-a-vis those of your counterparts.

Meanwhile, as ‘big guns’ scratch their heads trying to figure out how they can destroy ZANU PF, a place is being reserved in the archives to dump yet another of their failed regime change projects.