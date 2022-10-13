Putting our land to good use key

LAST week we were in the countryside and people were running around preparing for the forthcoming summer cropping season.

Land preparation is the order of the day and villagers are optimistic of a fruitful season.

As a people, we must always remember that we have the opportunity to consolidate our journey to food self-sufficiency.

A bumper harvest means a lot of things for us as a nation.

It ensures food security and lessens the burden on Government.

It means grain imports are reduced and the import bill decreases.

It is vital to note that every dollar that the nation can save is critical because it is money that will be deployed to other areas of desperate need.

If all parties deliver — producers and consumers in particular — the country will be the ultimate winner.

Most farmers received their dues and are in a position to buy their inputs and not rely on well-wishers and the Government.

Indeed, there comes a time when a child is weaned from the breast of the mother and, for our farmers, the weaning off time must begin now.

We have to take advantage of our good fortunes and make the most of them.

We are a country enjoying peace and we have vast fertile land that we must put to good use.

We have fully functional production systems supported by highly skilled personnel and all we need is a little faith and self-belief as Zimbabweans.

We have achieved things that were said could not be attained in 1 000 years.

Yes, we have, over the years, shamed the racist Ian Smith who thought Zimbabweans were a good for nothing lot.

He thought we could not achieve anything without the whiteman in our corner.

He was wrong.

We are a people who have gone against the odds and prevailed.

We scaled walls regarded unassailable.

As a country, we have clinched major deals and are discussing more deals that are set to revamp and transform the economy.

So why should we lack faith and self-belief.

It is that lack of belief and faith that has seen some people fail to grasp the fact that the country, in a decade or so, will be the place to be.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, of an upper-middle income economy, will be achieved one way or the other.

I remember during the liberation struggle, we had kith and kin who collaborated with the enemy, but still we prevailed; so we cannot afford to lose sleep over them or allow them to spoil things for everyone.

Words such as ‘naïve’, ‘myopic’, ‘clueless’ and ‘sympathisers’, whatever that means, are used to describe the daring and the believers among us, patriotic Zimbabweans.

However, we must continue believing that we can achieve our dreams, realise our plans and that our devices work.

All the projects we intend to carry out will not yield fruit or successfully take-off if we have no faith and belief in them.

We all must be positive, pushing and contributing to rebuilding the economy.

After all, as President Mnangagwa aptly put it: “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/Ilizwe liyakwa ngabanikazi.”