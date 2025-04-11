Road carnage: Is Zim doing enough to maximise the ‘golden hour’?

By Elizabeth Sitotombe

IN recent months, Zimbabwe has witnessed a disturbing surge in road accidents and other emergencies. The frequency of these tragedies underscores a pressing need for improved emergency response systems. Amid the chaos, medical experts continue to stress the life-or-death importance of the ‘golden hour’. Already in 2025, which is not yet halfway, the country has experienced horrific crashes, including a collision that killed 15 people and a seven-fatality kombi rollover on the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

On March 29, 2025, a Nissan Caravan kombi carrying 20 passengers veered off the road at the 30km peg near Norton, killing seven, including an infant, and injuring 12. Three victims died on the spot, while others succumbed at Norton Hospital — a glaring example of how delayed medical care costs lives. Hours later, a head-on collision between a Chevrolet Trailblazer and a Toyota Hilux at the 85km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway claimed three more lives. In Chegutu, a Toyota Townace truck overturned, killing two and injuring nine.

Victims were flung from the vehicle, while a Volvo haulage truck crash near Mutare killed all three occupants after the vehicle rolled onto its roof. These and other accidents have taken place in 2025, and many of the deaths could have been avoided. According to the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ), an average of five people die on Zimbabwean roads every day, while 38 are injured daily. In 2023 alone, 51 924 accidents were reported on the country’s roads, resulting in 2 099 deaths and 9 955 injuries. According to World of Statistics, released in 2023, 41 per 100 000 people die from road traffic injuries in Zimbabwe.

The ‘golden hour’ refers to the first 60 minutes after an accident, a crucial period during which rapid medical intervention can prevent irreversible damage or death. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 40 percent of trauma deaths occur within this window if bleeding is uncontrolled. Brain damage begins within four to six minutes of oxygen deprivation, but in Zimbabwe, only 20 percent of victims reach hospitals within the ‘golden hour’, compared to 75 prercent in countries with healthy emergency services systems.

Tinaye, a resident from Avondale, survived a near-fatal car crash in December 2023 but tragically lost his best friend in the same accident. “We were conscious, bleeding, but alive. Bystanders called emergency services, but it took over two hours for help to arrive. My friend bled out before the ambulance came. If someone had known basic first aid, or if the response had been faster, he might still be here,” Tinaye said. “I have a lot to say about this.

Every time I replay what happened, I wonder what if our country had a system that promoted public awareness of first aid and enabled community workshops or school programmes — not just in private schools. Through social corporate responsibility, industries could mandatorily train staff in CPR and injury management. Wouldn’t that mean everyone could save lives and drastically reduce deaths in emergencies?” This raises an important question: Is Zimbabwe doing enough to maximise the ‘golden hour’? Medical experts define the ‘golden hour’ as the critical 60-minute window following a traumatic injury, where prompt medical intervention can make the difference between life and death. Yet, in Zimbabwe, where emergency services are often underfunded, understaffed, and overstretched, this crucial period is frequently wasted due to delayed responses, lack of public awareness, and inadequate resources.

In Zimbabwe, ambulances are scarce, especially in rural areas. Bystanders often lack first aid training, and hospitals frequently lack trauma units. Even when victims reach the nearest medical center within the ‘golden hour’, many hospitals are not well equipped to treat severe injuries and often refer patients to other facilities. Industrial accidents, domestic fires, and violent crimes further strain Zimbabwe’s emergency response capabilities.

Despite these recurring tragedies, many citizens remain unaware of basic first aid, and emergency hotlines often go unanswered. The ‘golden hour’ is a race against time. When someone suffers severe trauma — such as blood loss, head injuries, or internal organ damage — every second counts. A doctor at Parirenyatwa Hospital lamented the avoidable deaths they see daily. “Many patients arrive too late. Some are transported in private cars instead of ambulances, worsening their injuries. Others bleed out because bystanders don’t know how to apply pressure to wounds. We need a nationwide shift in how we handle emergencies.

It can be done if more ambulances become available, equipped with life-saving tools, if we have dedicated emergency hotlines with rapid dispatch systems, and if we train paramedics in advanced trauma care. We could avoid some of these deaths,” the doctor said. In 2017, the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development, led by Dexter Nduna, proposed the establishment of accident stabilisation centres at all tollgates. The goal was to ensure that victims receive medical attention within the ‘golden hour’ after a crash. Unfortunately, this idea has yet to be implemented.

The Government of Zimbabwe also introduced a sponsored air ambulance service meant to help ferry patients to hospitals within the ‘golden hour’. While noble in intent, few people have benefitted from this initiative due to logistical challenges and limited reach. Nonetheless, Zimbabwean doctors and nurses are undergoing training in Advanced Trauma Life Support Courses (ATLS) and Advanced Trauma Course (ATC) for nurses.

This programme, aimed at improving emergency patient care, is being rolled out at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo, with staff from across the country participating. The course includes training in patient management during air transport, aligning with the Government’s air ambulance initiative. This is a positive step in improving the country’s emergency medical response. Still, much more needs to be done. Every life lost due to delayed medical care is a preventable tragedy. The next victim could be someone you love. Making a personal decision to take a first aid course — at one’s own cost — is a step toward saving a life. When disaster strikes, remember that 60 minutes can be the difference between life and death.

