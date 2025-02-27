Safeguarding our heritage … as calls mount for repatriation of ‘trophies’

By Vimbai Malinganiza

ZIMBABWE, a country with a rich and complex history, finds itself at a critical juncture when it comes to preserving its cultural heritage.

The nation is home to some of Africa’s most significant historical sites, revered figures, and a resilient spirit forged through centuries of both struggle and triumph.

These elements of cultural identity are under threat due to various challenges, some modern, while rooted in the country’s colonial past.

From the preservation of ancient monuments to the ongoing debate over historical justice for national heroes, Zimbabwe’s heritage demands urgent attention and proactive action.

Cultural heritage refers to the traditions, customs, practices, monuments, artefacts, and knowledge passed down from generation to generation within a community, society or nation.

It represents the collective identity and shared history of a people.

In Zimbabwe, cultural heritage includes not only the physical remnants of its past, such as monuments and ancient sites, but also the intangible elements, historical figures, oral traditions as well as the values that have shaped the nation.

Preserving our cultural heritage is essential for fostering national pride, continuity and identity.

Zimbabwe is home to some of Africa’s most notable and historically significant structures, including the Great Zimbabwe Monument, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Khami monument near Bulawayo.

These ancient sites, representing the architecture of pre-colonial civilisations, are not just valuable tourist attractions but also cultural cornerstones that speak to Zimbabwe’s historical roots.

However, these irreplaceable national monuments face serious threats.

A combination of underfunding, urbanisation and environmental degradation is jeopardising their continued existance.

The Great Zimbabwe monumental complex of stone structures dating back to the 11th century, faces considerable preservation challenges.

While the site remains a point of pride for Zimbabweans, the erosion of its stone walls caused by the elements and inadequate maintenance measures raises concerns about the future of this heritage site.

Similarly, the Khami monument has suffered from urban sprawl and lack of effective protective measures.

Encroaching development, combined with erosion due to weather patterns and neglect, threatens their structural integrity.

National efforts to address these issues have had limited success, with Zimbabwe facing considerable financial constraints.

While there have been sporadic restoration efforts, both public and private funding for the protection and preservation of these monuments have often fallen short.

The Government has worked to raise awareness about the importance of preserving such sites, but with urbanisation expanding and pressures from industries like mining, the urgency of action grows more pressing.

The challenges faced by these monuments are not unique to Zimbabwe.

Many African nations are grappling with the dilemma of balancing modern development with preserving their cultural heritages.

However, Zimbabwe’s national monuments require immediate intervention, as these ancient structures risk becoming more than symbols of the past, they could become relics of history, lost to future generations.

At the heart of Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage lies the story of Mbuya Nehanda, a national heroine whose legacy has profoundly shaped the nation’s identity.

A spirit medium and revolutionary leader, Mbuya Nehanda played a central role in the First Chimurenga, Zimbabwe’s first major uprising against colonial rule in the late 19th century.

Her leadership and spiritual guidance gave the movement the strength to resist British colonial forces.

Despite her execution in 1898, her spirit remains a powerful source of inspiration for many Zimbabweans.

One of the most significant and unresolved debates surrounding Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage centres around Mbuya Nehanda’s remains.

After her execution, her skull was taken to Britain as a trophy by the colonial authorities.

For years, her skull and those of other notable leaders of the First Chimurenga have been kept in British museums, and their repatriation has become a contentious issue between Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

Mbuya Nehanda’s absence from the National Heroes Acre in Harare, the final resting place of many of Zimbabwe’s liberation heroes, has sparked calls for historical justice.

For many Zimbabweans, the return of Mbuya Nehanda’s remains is not only about restoring her dignity but also reclaiming a symbol of national pride and healing from the scars of colonialism.

The continued presence of her bones outside Zimbabwe is seen as a stark reminder of the injustices inflicted on the country during colonial rule.

Repatriating her remains and those of others would bring closure to a painful chapter in the nation’s history and reaffirm Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and commitment to addressing historical wrongs.

While the Government has made repeated calls for the return of Mbuya Nehanda’s remains, the British government has been slow to act.

The repatriation process has often been hindered by bureaucratic delays and international diplomatic complexities.

This procrastination in returning what they ghoulishly and morbidly call ‘trophies’ reveals an underlying fear and shame for the British to publicly admit to their barbarism.

However, the push for her return continues to gain momentum, with cultural activists, politicians and citizens rallying behind the cause.

Zimbabwe’s younger generation is playing an increasingly vital role in preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

Mbuya Nehanda

Young people, often with the aid of social media and grassroots movements, are taking the lead in advocating the return of stolen artefacts and educating their peers about the significance of preserving cultural monuments and historical narratives.

This generation is also championing the importance of cultural education in Zimbabwe’s schools, ensuring that the next generation understands and values their shared heritage.

One notable youth-driven initiative is the Mbuya Nehanda Restoration Project, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of repatriating Mbuya Nehanda’s remains and educating young Zimbabweans about the nation’s rich cultural history.

Through digital campaigns, social media activism, and public engagement, the youth are pushing for the recognition and repatriation of these cultural artefacts as part of a broader movement for historical justice.

In addition, young Zimbabweans are involved in various projects focusing on the preservation of national monuments, often collaborating with organisations like the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

The youth are also key players in initiatives that seek to rejuvenate interest in traditional cultural practices, including art, music, dance and oral storytelling.

These forms of expression not only celebrate Zimbabwe’s rich heritage but also serve as vital educational tools for future generations, reinforcing the importance of cultural preservation.

Young people in Zimbabwe recognise that the battle for cultural preservation is not just about the past but also about shaping the nation’s future.

These youth-led initiatives have fostered intergenerational dialogue, ensuring that the values and lessons of the past are passed down to those who will inherit the country’s heritage.

Zimbabwe’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage must go beyond rhetoric and translate to concrete action.

This means allocating sufficient funding and resources to maintain and protect national monuments, ensuring they are not eroded by the vagaries of time, development or weather inclements. Efforts must also be made to foster partnerships between the Government, local communities, international organisations and the private sector to secure the future of Zimbabwe’s heritage sites.

Equally important is the return of Mbuya Nehanda’s remains.

Repatriating her bones would not only be a step towards righting historical wrongs but would also reaffirm Zimbabwe’s sovereignty and cultural identity.

It is time for the international community to recognise the importance of these efforts and assist in facilitating the return of these invaluable cultural artefacts.

In addition to these efforts, the youth must continue to play an active role in preserving Zimbabwe’s heritage.

With their innovative ideas, determination and passion for cultural justice, they have the power to shape the nation’s future.

By championing cultural education, promoting historical justice, and advocating for the protection of monuments, Zimbabwe’s youth are leading the charge to ensure the country’s history is both remembered and respected.

As Zimbabwe continues to grapple with the complex legacies of its past, it is clear that the preservation of its cultural heritage must remain a priority.

The nation must act now to protect its cultural treasures, restore justice to its heroes, and empower its youth to carry forward the torch of heritage.

