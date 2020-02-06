Sanctions albatross on our neck

AGAIN, we hear of talks to decide whether sanctions on Zimbabwe must be removed or should remain in place.

Illegal sanctions, that must never be forgotten.

I am glad that the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as a regional body of so-called ‘Third World nations’, was courageous enough to speak to the US and its allies, making it crystal clear that illegal sanctions imposed on the country must go.

We will not tire calling for the total removal of the illegal sanctions that have been an albatross on our neck as a nation.

Sanctions clearly suit the West’s agenda.

We know that the sanctions were imposed to destroy the country, to be specific, to remove the revolutionary Party ZANU PF from power.

But as we all know the regime change mission has been a total flop but sanctions, one of the key tools to effect the diabolic agenda, have remained in play.

The EU and its allies remain dogged in their endeavour to cripple the nation and that is a truth we must not lose sight of as a nation.

Our country has been denied every opportunity to flourish, at every turn we have met resistance and obstacles arising from the illegal sanctions.

In its arrogance, the West believes it is only their word and wishes that must prevail, with some even believing they can regain control of our country.

Apparently, indigenous control and ownership of our resources is a crime in the eyes of our erstwhile colonisers.

We must be relentless in our fight.

The bullying tendencies of the so-called big brothers are not a joke and are hampering our developmental efforts.

Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa can no longer afford to be subsumed by the whims of imperialism.

Again, I repeat, more research on the effects of the sanctions must be conducted by our academics and our technical institutions and other stakeholders must come up with ideas that can help us counter the sanctions.

Maybe it is time we also hit back.

There are many American and British companies operating in the country and it is also time we slap sanctions on them.

Surely, they cannot continue to enjoy the benefits of the country while they frustrate us at every turn in their countries.

Zimbabwe is open for business, ready to deal with any nation that respects our sovereignty, we will not accept to be treated like mere children.

We will not be bullied and suffer in silence because ‘big brothers’ America and Britain desire it so.

We cannot ignore why that embargo was placed on us in the first place and the damage that it has wrought on our people.

These sanctions are meant to derail every prospect of our development.

They are designed to scare every other developing nation from embarking on empowerment initiatives.

The reality of the sanctions must never be understated.

As Zimbabwe forges ahead with its fight against sanctions, the time has come for the country to respond emphatically to those who are bent on destroying it.