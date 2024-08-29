Say ‘No’ to teen pregnancies

Editor’s note

THE recent launch of a national campaign to end teenage pregnancies marks a significant and much-needed step forward in addressing one of the most pressing issues affecting our youth today. As a society, we have a collective responsibility to ensure that our children, especially our girls, have the opportunity to grow up healthy, educated and empowered to shape their futures. This campaign, which aims to combat the alarming rates of teenage pregnancies, could be a turning point in safeguarding the well-being of our young people and securing a brighter future for our nation.

According to recent data, adolescents (10-19 years) make up a staggering 21 percent of bookings for antenatal care in Zimbabwe. These figures are not just statistics; they represent the lives of thousands of young girls who, instead of enjoying their childhood and focusing on their education, are forced into motherhood far too soon.

Teenage pregnancy is not just a health issue; it is a social and economic challenge that perpetuates the cycle of poverty and limits the potential of our youth. The consequences of teenage pregnancies are far-reaching.

Young mothers often face significant health risks, including complications during childbirth and a higher likelihood of experiencing obstetric fistula. Moreover, teenage mothers are more likely to drop out of school, limiting their educational and economic opportunities. This not only affects the young mothers themselves but also has a ripple effect on their families and communities, perpetuating a cycle of poverty and disadvantage.

The launch of this campaign is a powerful acknowledgment that we cannot stand idly by while our children’s futures are compromised. It is a call to action for all sectors of society —Government, civil society, religious and community leaders, educators and families — to come together and address the root causes of teenage pregnancies.

Central to the success of this campaign is the need for comprehensive sex education that is age-appropriate, culturally sensitive and scientifically accurate. Educating our youth about their bodies, relationships and the consequences of sexual activity is crucial in empowering them to make informed decisions. It is also essential that we create safe spaces for young people to discuss these issues openly, without fear of judgment or stigma.

Moreover, this campaign must go beyond just raising awareness. It should also advocate stronger enforcement of laws that protect our children from sexual exploitation and abuse. In Zimbabwe, a girl under the age of 18 is not legally able to consent to sexual activities. Therefore, any adult engaging in sexual relations with a minor is committing a crime and should face the full force of the law. Stiffer penalties must be imposed on those who prey on our children, sending a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

We must empower our girls to see themselves as more than just future wives and mothers; they are individuals with their dreams, talents and potential. As we celebrate the launch of this campaign, let us remember that it is only the beginning. The true measure of its success will be in the lives changed, the girls who remain in school and the communities that rally around them to provide support and encouragement.

Our teenagers should be in school, preparing for their future, not burdened with the responsibilities of parenthood. By supporting this campaign, we are not just investing in the well-being of our youth; we are investing in the future of our nation.

