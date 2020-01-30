Soros at it again!

IT is not a secret that Zimbabwe is an irresistible gem.

The country is not only endowed with vast natural resources, including special minerals needed the world over.

It has the best weather conditions too.

The West, in particular, has keen interest in the southern African country and as we have always said at The Patriot: ‘The West does not have permanent friends but permanent interests’.

This week we look at a man who is no stranger to African affairs – George Soros, the billionaire whose quench for Africa has seen him coming up with many measures to effect regime change in many African countries, Zimbabwe included.

In fact, as alluded to in this paper, Soros’ regime change efforts are centred on Zimbabwe, than any other country in southern Africa. This is no coincidence.

Soros is the founder of an organisation called the Soros Open Society Institute (SOSI).

This huge organisation runs regional operations including, the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), Open Society Initiative for East Africa (OSIEA), Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) and the Open Society Foundation – South Africa (OSF-SA).

Why the interest in Africa remains the question.

Born in Budapest, Hungary, the billionaire owns the Plantation and General Company in Zimbabwe and it is said between 2000 and 2005, he worked closely with white plantation owners in the country in their quest to topple the Zimbabwean Government.

Of course, their aim was and still remains that of removing ZANU PF from power.

It’s crime (ZANU PF) – protecting the interests of Zimbabweans at all costs and safeguarding the gains of the liberation struggle. No doubt, Soros is a cunning fellow who has gone to the extent of infiltrating our education system.

This is an aspect relevant authorities must seriously look into.

The so-called ‘Peace Studies’ in our local universities are being funded by Soros!

Soros in 2003 established the Institute of Peace, Leadership and Governance (IPLG) and somehow, it found its way into our universities. Certainly, the hidden hand of quislings was at play.

Graduates from the so-called ‘Peace Studies’ are usually incorporated in the civil society purporting to be preaching peace yet in fact they are basically regime change agents.

What can we expect from graduates who would have been brainwashed and intoxicated by content from the United States Institute for Peace (USIP)?

Who doesn’t know that the US continues to terrorise Zimbabwe for undertaking the highly successful Land Reform Programme in 2000 that saw over 400 000 black households getting prime land previously owned by a paltry 4 000 white farmers?

This was not even a ‘war’ against the US, but they, (the US) sided with the British and imposed illegal sanctions on Zimbabwe. Fast-Forward to 2019 at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and Soros pledges US$1 billion to start what he called, a global university to fight authoritarian governments and climate change because they threaten ‘the survival of our civilisation’.

The discerning reader must look back at Soros’ history and question his motive for committing his US$1 billion to start this project.

Of course, quislings in our midst will not, but we at The Patriot maintain that this is just another regime change project by Soros that must be closely monitored and thwarted!